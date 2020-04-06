Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sam Adams, YMCA, Facebook and more

Published on April 06, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 2. 

A few highlights: Sam Adams promotes the Restaurant Strong Fund in support of restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (E.J. Schultz has context on the campaign here: “How 7 brand leaders are responding to the pandemic.”) The YMCA wants you to know that “right now Y’s across the country are providing emergency child care, shelter, food programs and outreach to seniors.” And Facebook says “We’re never lost if we can find each other.” (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Facebook’s poetic film introduces Community Help platform for coronavirus relief efforts.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

We're Never Lost If We Can Find Each Other.
Facebook: We're Never Lost If We Can Find Each Other.
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,241,685,334 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,410,066 (77% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.85
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Restaurant Strong Fund
Samuel Adams: Restaurant Strong Fund
Premiered on: Ghost Adventures, Travel
Samuel Adams data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 442,710,133 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,005,922 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.96
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ryan Tedder Sings to Support Small Businesses
Verizon: Ryan Tedder Sings to Support Small Businesses
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,467,793,502 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,446,510 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.45
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
100 Years
PepBoys: 100 Years
Premiered on: CBS Evening News With Norah O'Donnell, CBS
PepBoys data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 55,619,421 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $93,099 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.36
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
COVID-19: Stay With Us!
YMCA: COVID-19: Stay With Us!
Premiered on: Women's College Volleyball, PAC-12 Network
YMCA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,982,435 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $111,643 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.90
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

