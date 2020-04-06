Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sam Adams, YMCA, Facebook and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 2.
A few highlights: Sam Adams promotes the Restaurant Strong Fund in support of restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (E.J. Schultz has context on the campaign here: “How 7 brand leaders are responding to the pandemic.”) The YMCA wants you to know that “right now Y’s across the country are providing emergency child care, shelter, food programs and outreach to seniors.” And Facebook says “We’re never lost if we can find each other.” (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Facebook’s poetic film introduces Community Help platform for coronavirus relief efforts.”)