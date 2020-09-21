Watch the newest commercials on TV from Southwest Airlines, DoorDash, Walmart and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Southwest Airlines hypes its “Wanna Get Away” fares starting at $49 one-way. DoorDash wants you to know that you can now order Dunkin’ drinks and grub on its app (and website). And Walmart promotes its new membership program. (Ad Age’s Jack Neff has the backstory: “Walmart launches biggest campaign of year from new agency Deutsch behind its answer to Amazon Prime.”)