Watch the newest commercials on TV from Southwest Airlines, DoorDash, Walmart and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 21, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Southwest Airlines hypes its “Wanna Get Away” fares starting at $49 one-way. DoorDash wants you to know that you can now order Dunkin’ drinks and grub on its app (and website). And Walmart promotes its new membership program. (Ad Age’s Jack Neff has the backstory: “Walmart launches biggest campaign of year from new agency Deutsch behind its answer to Amazon Prime.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Wanna Get Away: Class Dismissed
Southwest Airlines: Wanna Get Away: Class Dismissed
Premiered on: Law & Order: Criminal Intent, ION
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Customize Your Mask
Vistaprint: Customize Your Mask
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Vistaprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 56,666,943 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $687,799 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.99
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Welcoming Dunkin'
DoorDash: Welcoming Dunkin'
Premiered on: Face Off, SYFY
DoorDash data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 948,373,198 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,978,732 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.06
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
A Different Kind of Membership: Play
Walmart: A Different Kind of Membership: Play
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,662,036,656 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,849,403 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.17
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Marry a Honey BBQ Wing
Buffalo Wild Wings: Marry a Honey BBQ Wing
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Buffalo Wild Wings data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 83,068,069 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,009,699 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.54
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

