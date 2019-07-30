Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sprint, Glade, Office Depot and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (July 26-28).
A few highlights: Sprint serves up a fresh cut of a continuing campaign that promotes a $35-per-month unlimited plan including Hulu. Office Depot hypes its current sale on furniture. And Glade wants you to “make every day bloom” with the “true fragrance” of its scented candles.