Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sprint, Glade, Office Depot and more

Published on July 30, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (July 26-28).

A few highlights: Sprint serves up a fresh cut of a continuing campaign that promotes a $35-per-month unlimited plan including Hulu. Office Depot hypes its current sale on furniture. And Glade wants you to “make every day bloom” with the “true fragrance” of its scented candles.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fuel Your Best: Peak Karate
Sunoco Fuel: Fuel Your Best: Peak Karate
Premiered on: NASCAR Monster Energy Series, NBC Sports
Sunoco Fuel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 18,905,768 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $443,052 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.18
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Roll Out
Olive Garden: Roll Out
Premiered on: Last Man Standing, FOX
Olive Garden data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,482,256,926 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,794,142 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.15
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
Worry-Free: Furniture
Office Depot: Worry-Free: Furniture
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Office Depot data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 389,788,491 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,683,845 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.48
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Confusing Claims: Hulu and New Phone
Sprint: Confusing Claims: Hulu and New Phone
Premiered on: So You Think You Can Dance, FOX
Sprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,965,064,904 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,455,269 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.22
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bloom
Glade: Bloom
Premiered on: Sex and the City, E!
Glade data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 218,165,484 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,963,928 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.74
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular