Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Subaru, Amazon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: NBA star Chris Paul suddenly finds himself starring in a State Farm commercial. (This has happened before.) Subaru says that together with its retailers, it donated 50 million meals to Feeding America in 2020—and has plans to donate another 100 million meals to those in need. And Amazon wants you to know that “A Madea Family Funeral,” “Yearly Departed,” “The Weekend” and “What Men Want” are now streaming on Prime Video.