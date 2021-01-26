Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Subaru, Amazon and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 26, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: NBA star Chris Paul suddenly finds himself starring in a State Farm commercial. (This has happened before.) Subaru says that together with its retailers, it donated 50 million meals to Feeding America in 2020—and has plans to donate another 100 million meals to those in need. And Amazon wants you to know that “A Madea Family Funeral,” “Yearly Departed,” “The Weekend” and “What Men Want” are now streaming on Prime Video.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Dunk
State Farm: The Dunk
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,689,422,428 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $84,968,052 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.52
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Love Promise: Feeding America
Subaru: Love Promise: Feeding America
Premiered on: Community, Independent Film (IFC)
Subaru data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,183,227,566 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,236,705 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.04
Attention Index: 59 (41% more interruptions than avg.)
Stay Ahead of the Game: Lower Price
DIRECTV: Stay Ahead of the Game: Lower Price
Premiered on: Law & Order, SundanceTV
DIRECTV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 242,654,942 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $920,366 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.71
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sayonara 2020
Amazon Prime Video: Sayonara 2020
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, BET
Amazon Prime Video data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,024,609,918 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,269,733 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.27
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Written in the Sand
Deep Indian Kitchen: Written in the Sand
Premiered on: World News, TV Asia
Deep Indian Kitchen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,445,606 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $119,402 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.33
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

