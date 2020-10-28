Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Crest, Taco Bell and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 28, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Taco Bell wants you to know that today (Wednesday, Oct. 28) you can score free Doritos Locos Tacos thanks to its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. Crest says that “for a smile that’s always camera-ready,” you should use Crest 3D White toothpaste. And Subway reminds you that during what it calls Footlong Season, you can get contactless curbside pickup when ordering online.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Rally Buds
Budweiser: Rally Buds
Premiered on: 2020 World Series, FOX
Budweiser data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 110,511,096 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $663,974 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.94
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Steal a Base, Steal a Taco: A Base Was Stolen
Taco Bell: Steal a Base, Steal a Taco: A Base Was Stolen
Premiered on: 2020 World Series, FOX
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,287,911,958 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,546,932 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.22
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Footlong Season: Contactless Curbside Pickup
Subway: Footlong Season: Contactless Curbside Pickup
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Subway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,260,001,273 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,836,489 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.19
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Camera Ready
Crest: Camera Ready
Premiered on: Today 3rd Hour, NBC
Crest data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 981,152,232 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,817,240 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.09
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Bodyguards
Bond: Bodyguards
Premiered on: The Exorcist, AMC
Bond data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 12,136,128 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,003 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.99
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

