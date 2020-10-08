Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Cadillac, Carl’s Jr. and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: In Cadillac’s latest, Oscar-winning actress Regina King says that “Success isn’t just about where you want to get to, it’s also about how you get there.” (King talked about winning an Oscar in a previous Cadillac ad that aired in February.) Taco Bell hypes its Xbox Series X giveaway contest. And Carl’s Jr. wants you to check out its new prime rib menu offerings.