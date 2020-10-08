Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Cadillac, Carl’s Jr. and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 08, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple Music, WW, Spectrum Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: In Cadillac’s latest, Oscar-winning actress Regina King says that “Success isn’t just about where you want to get to, it’s also about how you get there.” (King talked about winning an Oscar in a previous Cadillac ad that aired in February.) Taco Bell hypes its Xbox Series X giveaway contest. And Carl’s Jr. wants you to check out its new prime rib menu offerings.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Until Justice Just Is
YWCA: Until Justice Just Is
Premiered on: Shark IQ Robot: Ultimate Convenience, A&E
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Xbox Series X: Made for This
Taco Bell: Xbox Series X: Made for This
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,444,622,404 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,503,861 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.17
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Never Stop Arriving
Cadillac: Never Stop Arriving
Premiered on: Backyard Takeover, HGTV
Cadillac data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 342,280,225 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,967,358 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Make Victory Yours
NFL Shop: Make Victory Yours
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
NFL Shop data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 225,407,279 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,058,197 (41% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.11
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
You're Not Supposed To
Carl's Jr.: You're Not Supposed To
Premiered on: Bring It On Again, MTV2
Carl's Jr. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 324,984,273 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,484,064 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.25
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

