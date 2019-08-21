Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Michelob, Jimmy John’s and more

Published on August 21, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Aug. 16-18).

A few highlights: Jimmy John’s, the sandwich chain, wants you to know that it’s giving away a “real house” within one of its delivery zones. In a golf-themed Michelob Ultra spot, an announcer says that “Sometimes the only thing better than the perfect shot is knowing that no one is keeping score.” And Taco Bell hypes its $5 Triple Double Crunchwrap Box against the backdrop of a meteor shower.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Free Phone Football: Call
NFL: Free Phone Football: Call
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 637,080,429 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,507,091 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.81
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Fake House
Jimmy John's: Fake House
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Jimmy John's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 22,313,474 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $279,308 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.04
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Free Phone Football: New Parents
NFL: Free Phone Football: New Parents
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 637,080,429 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,507,091 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.81
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Meteor Shower
Taco Bell: Meteor Shower
Premiered on: World's Dumbest …, truTV
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,440,812,560 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,958,371 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.01
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Play Your Course
Michelob: Play Your Course
Premiered on: TMZ Sports, Fox Sports 1
Michelob data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 601,447,223 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,362,170 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.77
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular