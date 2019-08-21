Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Michelob, Jimmy John’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Aug. 16-18).
A few highlights: Jimmy John’s, the sandwich chain, wants you to know that it’s giving away a “real house” within one of its delivery zones. In a golf-themed Michelob Ultra spot, an announcer says that “Sometimes the only thing better than the perfect shot is knowing that no one is keeping score.” And Taco Bell hypes its $5 Triple Double Crunchwrap Box against the backdrop of a meteor shower.