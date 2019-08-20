Watch the newest commercials on TV from TripAdvisor, Casper, Smucker’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 15.
A few highlights: TripAdvisor shows how easy it is to use its app to “save things to do before you go” (on a trip). Father Nature helps promote Smucker’s Natural Fruit Spread (because apparently Mother Nature is otherwise occupied). And direct-to-consumer mattress marketer Casper wants you to know that it offers free shipping and a 100-night satisfaction guarantee.