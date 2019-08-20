Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from TripAdvisor, Casper, Smucker’s and more

Published on August 20, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 15.

A few highlights: TripAdvisor shows how easy it is to use its app to “save things to do before you go” (on a trip). Father Nature helps promote Smucker’s Natural Fruit Spread (because apparently Mother Nature is otherwise occupied). And direct-to-consumer mattress marketer Casper wants you to know that it offers free shipping and a 100-night satisfaction guarantee.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Save Things to Do: California
TripAdvisor: Save Things to Do: California
Premiered on: Million Dollar Listing New York, BRAVO
TripAdvisor data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 342,764,294 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,747,865 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.09
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mother Nature
Smucker's: Mother Nature
Premiered on: Hart to Hart, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Takes the Guessing Out of Car Shopping
CarGurus: Takes the Guessing Out of Car Shopping
Premiered on: Expedition Unknown, Discovery Channel
CarGurus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 536,848,806 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,644,650 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.28
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
More Than You Imagined: Lunch
Outback Steakhouse: More Than You Imagined: Lunch
Premiered on: 16 and Pregnant, MTV2
Outback Steakhouse data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 759,501,631 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,392,766 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.61
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Delivering Better Sleep
Casper: Delivering Better Sleep
Premiered on: The Little Couple, TLC
Casper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 175,325,268 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,645,865 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.48
Attention Index: 160 (60% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

