Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber, Geico, Tide and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Dec. 13-15).
A few highlights: Cat and Nat (Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer), of #MomTruths video fame, offer up “Laundry Truths” for Tide. Geico hypes a series of blockbuster-style sequels it’s made of its own commercials. And Uber wants you to upgrade to its Uber Comfort tier, which features extra legroom and the ability to select your vehicle’s cabin temperature.