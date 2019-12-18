Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber, Geico, Tide and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 18, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Dec. 13-15).

A few highlights: Cat and Nat (Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer), of #MomTruths video fame, offer up “Laundry Truths” for Tide. Geico hypes a series of blockbuster-style sequels it’s made of its own commercials. And Uber wants you to upgrade to its Uber Comfort tier, which features extra legroom and the ability to select your vehicle’s cabin temperature.

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Sequels Blockbuster
GEICO: Sequels Blockbuster
Premiered on: AMHQ Early, Weather Channel
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,857,868,234 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $126,945,933 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.67
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Peytonville: Discounts
Nationwide Insurance: Peytonville: Discounts
Premiered on: Mom, FXX
Nationwide Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 523,845,605 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,332,891 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.93
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Laundry Truths With Cat and Nat
Tide: Laundry Truths With Cat and Nat
Premiered on: Big Boy's Neighborhood, Fuse
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,668,023,771 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,192,450 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.12
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
The Gift
Ralph Lauren Fragrances: The Gift
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Ralph Lauren Fragrances data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 223,916,358 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,368,596 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.81
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Upgrade to Uber Comfort
Uber: Upgrade to Uber Comfort
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

