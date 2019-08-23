Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Head & Shoulders, Ram Trucks and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 20.
A few highlights: Pat Mahomes and Troy Polamalu argue over Head & Shoulders in a revealing look at what NFL stars talk about in the locker room (right?). Ram Trucks offers a gritty ode to farming. And Walmart customers grill their cashier about whether or not she “beeped” (scanned) everything in their cart given that their total is so low (and fortunately nobody’s in line behind them as this drags on).