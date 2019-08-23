Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Head & Shoulders, Ram Trucks and more

Published on August 23, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 20.

A few highlights: Pat Mahomes and Troy Polamalu argue over Head & Shoulders in a revealing look at what NFL stars talk about in the locker room (right?). Ram Trucks offers a gritty ode to farming. And Walmart customers grill their cashier about whether or not she “beeped” (scanned) everything in their cart given that their total is so low (and fortunately nobody’s in line behind them as this drags on).

Done Right
Ram Trucks: Done Right
Premiered on: Machinery Pete, RFD TV
Ram Trucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,095,932,893 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,330,719 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.44
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Offense vs. Defense
Head & Shoulders: Offense vs. Defense
Premiered on: First Blood, AMC
Head & Shoulders data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 72,373,660 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $695,144 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.50
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Gears 5: Kait Unleashed
Xbox: Gears 5: Kait Unleashed
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, FXX
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,731,687 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $152,429 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.58
Attention Index: 175 (75% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hot Dog Eating Championship: $20 Bonus
FanDuel: Hot Dog Eating Championship: $20 Bonus
Premiered on: Futurama, Comedy Central
FanDuel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 187,855,520 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,285,834 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.08
Attention Index: 154 (54% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Beeped It
Walmart: Beeped It
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Orange County, BRAVO
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,562,614,568 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,173,320 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.00
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

