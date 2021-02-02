Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Wendy’s, QVC, IBM and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 02, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ulta Beauty, Echelon Fitness, Coors and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Pro snowboarder Danny Davis wants you to know that Wendy’s is the official breakfast sponsor of X Games Aspen. Chef Anne Burrell explains how IBM Hybrid Cloud computing helps her manage her restaurant’s kitchen. (This is a fresh TV cut of a slightly longer web version of the same ad that debuted on YouTube in December.) And QVC wants you to know about its Easy Pay installment payment option.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
How a Hybrid Cloud Approach Can Earn You Rave Reviews
IBM Cloud: How a Hybrid Cloud Approach Can Earn You Rave Reviews
Premiered on: Winner Cake All, Food Network
IBM Cloud data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 436,362,650 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,941,415 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.93
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
X Games: Choices
Wendy's: X Games: Choices
Premiered on: College Football, ESPNU
Wendy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,090,122,703 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,022,955 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.79
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Don't Fall for Anything Else
Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer: Don't Fall for Anything Else
Premiered on: Hoarding: Buried Alive, TLC
Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 255,505,428 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,848,601 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.82
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Believe You Will: Rose Namajunas
Guaranteed Rate: Believe You Will: Rose Namajunas
Premiered on: Figure Skating, NBC Sports
Guaranteed Rate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 74,591,138 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,433,827 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.52
Attention Index: 150 (50% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Know Shopping: Easy Pay
QVC: We Know Shopping: Easy Pay
Premiered on: MTP Daily, MSNBC
QVC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,656,507 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,965 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.23
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

