Watch the newest commercials on TV from Wendy’s, QVC, IBM and more

A few highlights: Pro snowboarder Danny Davis wants you to know that Wendy’s is the official breakfast sponsor of X Games Aspen. Chef Anne Burrell explains how IBM Hybrid Cloud computing helps her manage her restaurant’s kitchen. (This is a fresh TV cut of a slightly longer web version of the same ad that debuted on YouTube in December.) And QVC wants you to know about its Easy Pay installment payment option.