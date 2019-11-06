In new twist, ANA suggests not enough young men are entering marketing: Marketer’s Brief
Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected].
The Association of National Advertisers has a new take on gender equality that is sure to raise some eyebrows, and possibly some backlash: In a new report released today, the organization finds that 68 percent of its members are female, which lends more proof of the gains women are making in marketing departments. But the ANA cautions that “it should be a concern that entry-level professional and mid-level lower-end positions are both almost two-thirds female.” The organization continues: “It is important to point out that gender ‘equality’ means equal representation between men and women. The industry needs to understand why more young men are not entering (or remaining) in the marketing industry, and respond accordingly.”
This is certainly a unique—and potentially controversial—spin on the gender equality debate that to this point has focused on the misdeeds of powerful men and the struggles of women to reach full equality. (The 3 Percent Conference—started to boost female representation in creative director positions—begins its annual meeting Thursday in Chicago.)
What is not new is the continued lack of ethnic diversity in marketing ranks. The ANA report, done in conjunction with the organization’s Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing, finds that 75 percent of ANA members are white. The findings are based on 15,306 ANA members who provided gender identity and 13,781 who provided ethnic diversity information.
The findings mirror other recent surveys that all seem to be drawing the same conclusion: Women are making rapid gains in marketing departments but minorities are not being hired at a level consistent with the general population. States the ANA report: “Ethnic diversity is poor from the senior level on down, especially for African-American/Black and Hispanic/Latino workers.”
Smell like Biebs
Unilever’s Schmidt’s Naturals may have gotten a new CEO between announcement and launch, but its rollout of a new Here+Now scent with Justin Bieber continues without a hitch. Well, actually there was a hitch, inasmuch as Bieber field tested his sensitive-skin, magnesium-enriched, activated-charcoal deodorant when he got hitched to Hailey Baldwin in September, according to a fun fact supplied by Schmidt’s.
Schmidt’s also has a new Bieber video to back the plant-based, certified-vegan, cruelty-free deodorant, which is also free of aluminum salts and artificial fragrance. It was created in-house.
“Here+Now is all about living in this moment we’ve been given and making the most of it,” Bieber says in a statement. “I try to share that message through my music, my lifestyle and through the partners I choose to collaborate with.” The new deodorant “is not only effective, but also serves as a call to mindfulness and living in the moment,” says Ryu Yokoi, CEO of Schmidt’s Naturals. “As a co-creator, Justin has been integral in the development of Here+Now by bringing his own personal journey with self-care to the table.”
Yokoi is a Unilever veteran who earlier this year succeeded Michael Cammarata, who sold the business to Unilever in 2017 and stayed on for more than a year, inking the deal with Bieber.
I want my baby back (candle)
Chili’s is the latest restaurant to offer free delivery to promote that it delivers, since we all know it’s easier to eat on the couch than to travel to a casual dining restaurant. The brand, which will offer the deal for two weeks starting today, is plugging it with some swag. Essentially, it sees each home that orders Chili’s delivery as a restaurant of its own. So it’s distributing a few “#ChilisMyHouse” starter packs. A Marketer’s Brief reporter received one, shown in the photo. There’s a custom “Hi, Welcome to the (insert last name here)” doormat, a wooden TV tray, a candle that sort of smells like baby back ribs, a trivia card game and a chip clip that proclaims “we’ve got delivery in the bag.” The Brinker International Inc. chain is also planning to reward one member of its loyalty program with a “Chilified” room in their home.
Story comes home—to Macy’s—for the holidays
Story, the rotating concept shop Macy’s bought last year, is going all out to mark the first holiday season at its new home inside 36 Macy’s locations. Sponsored by Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, the new installation will feature more than 900 gifting items from 200 different small businesses in categories including food, travel, pets and tech. At the Herald Square flagship, Story will feature more than 2,000 items and host a rotating series of events with celebrities such as Martha Stewart. Consumers are encouraged to make their own Rice Krispies Treats within each store. Story will also be running its first paid national advertising campaign in support of the holiday push. Story produced the campaign internally. It is an iteration of its launch campaign with Sagmeister and Walsh.
Quip enters dental care ‘arms race’
Direct-to-consumer company Quip wants to rise above its status as a toothbrush seller, and instead be known as a complete oral health care brand (In July, Quip launched a new network of professional care services). Today, Quip launches what it says is its largest campaign to date, created in-house and through Los Angeles-based Hecho Studios that leans into this positioning. “Good Habits” includes national OTT spots on platforms including Hulu and Amazon, print, digital, social, Times Square billboards and NYC subway posters. OTT is especially a focus for Quip. The company says more than 75 percent of its target audience watches TV through connected devices, and it's investing in premium inventory on Hulu outside the traditional :30 to enhance engagement.
"We developed the “Good Habits” campaign to begin to tell the Quip brand story in a very relatable way,” says Quip VP of Marketing Tara Kriese in a statement. “The dental category is a product arms race, yet the irony is that it really doesn’t matter what you use, it’s how you use it.”
Would you buy this?
Here’s a low-budget Thanksgiving dinner idea: A Pringles “Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit” includes turkey-, duck- and chicken-flavored Pringles, as well as cranberry sauce-, stuffing- and pumpkin pie-flavored versions of the crisps. The $15.99 packs go on sale online at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Would you buy this? (Part 2)
Back in September, word leaked that Bud Light was coming out with a seltzer. The brand has now released details of the drink, which will contain 100 calories, 5 percent ABV and arrive in early 2020. (Just in time for a Super Bowl ad, is our guess.)
Number of the week
4: The number of arms of McDonald's original Grimace. For more random Happy Meal facts, check out these details on the chain bringing back some retro toys.
Tweet of the week
Comings and goings
Walgreens has a new top marketer in Patrick McLean. He joins the drugstore brand as senior VP and CMO from TD Bank, where he was executive VP, CMO and head of corporate and public affairs. McLean will work under Vineet Mehra, the former Ancestry CMO who was appointed CMO of Walgreens parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, late last year.
Salesforce appointed Adam Blitzer as CEO of Marketing Cloud, replacing Bob Stutz, who is now CEO at rival SAP. Blitzer joined Saleforce’s ranks after it acquired his company, ExactTarget, in 2013.
Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jack Neff, George P. Slefo, Ilyse Liffreing
Find out what marketers need to know about the publishing revolution: Hear from Vox, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Meredith, Hearst, Essence, Complex, Condé Nast and more on Nov. 14 in Manhattan at Ad Age Next: Publishing—a must-attend half-day conference for anyone looking to make sense of the changing media landscape. Recent Ad Age Next events have sold out; register today.