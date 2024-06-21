Automakers dominated movie product placement last year

After Apple snagged the top spot in Concave Brand Tracking’s 2023 movie product placement report, automakers rule the list, with Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, and Jeep rounding out the top five.



Concave tracks every recognizable branded product in the 50 most-watched films of the year, measuring metrics such as total screen and quality time, media value and brand mentions. Apple led with $47 million media value in “Your Place or Mine,” according to the report.

Nearly one-third of the top 100 brands featured in 2023 films were automakers, with six of the top 10 spots dominated by the auto industry.

“It is good for all members of the [auto] industry to know what brands are being shown most to viewers in films to better understand their brand perceptions and awareness,” said Dominic Artzrouni, founder and director of Concave Brand Tracking.