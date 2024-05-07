Molson Coors and United Airlines marketers to keynote Ad Age Business of Brands conference

What is the Business of Brands?

The two-day conference gathers industry leaders in person for one-on-one conversations about strategies and trends brands need to know to be best prepared for the new year. Business of Brands will include a networking lunch celebrating the winners of our Breakout Brands awards, keynote firesides with leading C-suite leaders including Molson Coors Chief Marketing Officer Sofia Colucci and United Airlines Chief Advertising Officer Maggie Schmerin, as well as panel sessions on topics such as how to build thriving in-house agencies, facilitate effective brand partnerships, remain culturally relevant for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and much more.

When is the event and where will it take place?

Business of Brands will take place on Sept. 18 and 19. The conference begins on Wednesday with a networking lunch celebrating our Breakout Brands winners, the marketing work and leaders driving the success of up-and-coming brands today, followed by sessions on Wednesday afternoon and all day on Thursday. The event will be held at Walden in Chicago at 2145 W. Walnut Street.

Who attends Business of Brands?

Business of Brands is open to everyone from C-suite execs to entry-level agency and brand employees. We are also pleased to welcome the winners of our Breakout Brands awards. Attendees will gain valuable insights and explore strategies on how brands can adapt to changing times and create effective and forward-thinking strategies.