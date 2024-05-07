Marketing News & Strategy

Molson Coors and United Airlines marketers to keynote Ad Age Business of Brands conference

The event takes place in Chicago on Sept. 18 and 19
By Elizabeth Moore. Published on May 07, 2024.
Gap hires PepsiCo marketer as global CMO amid ongoing media review

Ad Age Business of Brands takes place in Chicago, Sept. 18-19, 2024.

Credit: Getty Images

Join Ad Age in person for our Business of Brands conference in Chicago on Sept. 18 and 19, as we bring together some of the brightest minds in marketing to examine how the business of brands is changing and what role marketing plays in its evolution.

Designed for brand marketers, agency leaders and entrepreneurs, one-on-one interviews and lively discussions will look at the catalysts, disruptions and innovations that are setting the stage for today's brands.

What is the Business of Brands?

The two-day conference gathers industry leaders in person for one-on-one conversations about strategies and trends brands need to know to be best prepared for the new year. Business of Brands will include a networking lunch celebrating the winners of our Breakout Brands awards, keynote firesides with leading C-suite leaders including Molson Coors Chief Marketing Officer Sofia Colucci and United Airlines Chief Advertising Officer Maggie Schmerin, as well as panel sessions on topics such as how to build thriving in-house agencies, facilitate effective brand partnerships, remain culturally relevant for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and much more.

When is the event and where will it take place?

Business of Brands will take place on Sept. 18 and 19. The conference begins on Wednesday with a networking lunch celebrating our Breakout Brands winners, the marketing work and leaders driving the success of up-and-coming brands today, followed by sessions on Wednesday afternoon and all day on Thursday. The event will be held at Walden in Chicago at 2145 W. Walnut Street.

Who attends Business of Brands?

Business of Brands is open to everyone from C-suite execs to entry-level agency and brand employees. We are also pleased to welcome the winners of our Breakout Brands awards. Attendees will gain valuable insights and explore strategies on how brands can adapt to changing times and create effective and forward-thinking strategies.

What’s on the agenda?

Executives from brands, agencies and consulting firms will discuss a range of topics, including tips on how to foster relationships between marketing and sales, how to control your brand narrative in an election year, building thriving in-house agencies, marketing to Gen Z, and more. State Farm and agency partner Highdive will discuss how they reignited a classic jingle for modern audiences, and brands such as General Mills will discuss their tips for successful brand partnerships. Attendees will also hear from the nation’s top marketing industry headhunters on how CMO trends are changing.

Who is speaking at Business of Brands?

This year, Maggie Schmerin, chief advertising officer for United Airlines and Sofia Colucci, chief marketing officer for Molson Coors take the stage as keynote speakers. Craig Dubitsky, founder and CEO of Happy leads a workshop on product innovation. Alyson Griffin, head of marketing for State Farm, and Megan Lally, owner and CEO of Highdive Advertising, will conduct a case study on how they reignited a classic jingle for modern audiences. Melissa Wildermuth, global creative director for General Mills, joins a panel of leaders to discuss brand partnerships. Pallav Tamaskar, CMO of Merrell, joins Tom Evans, head of The Kitchen North America at Kraft Heinz, to talk about building thriving in-house agencies. 

How much is a ticket?

Friends and family pricing ends June 28, after which tickets will be $299.

Where can I buy my tickets and see the latest information?

You can buy tickets and see the latest updates, including speakers, topics and other details, at AdAge.com/BusinessofBrands.

