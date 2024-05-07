Molson Coors and United Airlines marketers to keynote Ad Age Business of Brands conference

What’s on the agenda?
Executives from brands, agencies and consulting firms will discuss a range of topics, including tips on how to foster relationships between marketing and sales, how to control your brand narrative in an election year, building thriving in-house agencies, marketing to Gen Z, and more. State Farm and agency partner Highdive will discuss how they reignited a classic jingle for modern audiences, and brands such as General Mills will discuss their tips for successful brand partnerships. Attendees will also hear from the nation’s top marketing industry headhunters on how CMO trends are changing.
Who is speaking at Business of Brands?
This year, Maggie Schmerin, chief advertising officer for United Airlines and Sofia Colucci, chief marketing officer for Molson Coors take the stage as keynote speakers. Craig Dubitsky, founder and CEO of Happy leads a workshop on product innovation. Alyson Griffin, head of marketing for State Farm, and Megan Lally, owner and CEO of Highdive Advertising, will conduct a case study on how they reignited a classic jingle for modern audiences. Melissa Wildermuth, global creative director for General Mills, joins a panel of leaders to discuss brand partnerships. Pallav Tamaskar, CMO of Merrell, joins Tom Evans, head of The Kitchen North America at Kraft Heinz, to talk about building thriving in-house agencies.
How much is a ticket?
Friends and family pricing ends June 28, after which tickets will be $299.
Where can I buy my tickets and see the latest information?
You can buy tickets and see the latest updates, including speakers, topics and other details, at AdAge.com/BusinessofBrands.