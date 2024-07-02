Global Automotive Marketing Awards—why you should enter

Ad Age and Automotive News are teaming up to uncover the automotive industry’s most innovative, strategic, creative and effective marketing campaigns and work.
Open to entries from around the world, the Global Automotive Marketing Awards will recognize groundbreaking campaigns that drive business growth and make a substantial and measurable impact for automakers, mobility providers and auto retailers. In today’s rapidly evolving mobility landscape, the awards will celebrate the marketing efforts setting new benchmarks for auto industry excellence.
The final deadline for submissions is Sept. 23, 2024. Winners will be notified in November and published on AutoNews.com and AdAge.com in December.