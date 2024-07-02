Marketing News & Strategy

Global Automotive Marketing Awards—why you should enter

The awards honor the most impactful, creative advertising and marketing campaigns in the automotive industry
Published on July 02, 2024.
Red Lobster and Flavor Flav team up on a secret meal

The awards are designed to recognize marketing efforts by the auto industry to connect, engage and inspire consumers. 

Ad Age and Automotive News are teaming up to uncover the automotive industry’s most innovative, strategic, creative and effective marketing campaigns and work.

Open to entries from around the world, the Global Automotive Marketing Awards will recognize groundbreaking campaigns that drive business growth and make a substantial and measurable impact for automakers, mobility providers and auto retailers. In today’s rapidly evolving mobility landscape, the awards will celebrate the marketing efforts setting new benchmarks for auto industry excellence.

The final deadline for submissions is Sept. 23, 2024. Winners will be notified in November and published on AutoNews.com and AdAge.com in December.

What are the Global Automotive Marketing Awards?

The awards are designed to recognize marketing efforts by the auto industry to connect, engage and inspire consumers. It is a chance to showcase not only multi-million-dollar Super Bowl ads, but the unique promotions from local dealerships, mobility startups, tire retailers, body shops and more.

Carmakers, dealers, suppliers and every company in between are adapting to changing consumer habits, recalibrating short-term go-to-market approaches while also investing in future technology such as electric vehicles. And while creativity is important in these awards, we’re also looking for effectiveness—whether the campaigns launch a new model, refresh a brand identity or promote a sales event.

What types of companies should enter?

All campaigns entered must have been produced for a company in the automotive space, including but not limited to:

  • Automakers
  • Mobility companies
  • Dealerships
  • Online marketplaces
  • Aftermarket parts and service and maintenance providers
  • Suppliers

Further details can be found on the entry site AdAge.com/AutoAwards.

Entries for organizations outside the U.S. are welcome, but entries must be in English.

What kinds of campaigns are eligible?

There are nine categories in the Global Automotive Marketing Awards:
Best Corporate/Brand Identity Campaign
Best EV Campaign
Best Experiential/Auto Show Marketing
Best Multicultural Campaign
Best New Model Launch
Best Purpose-Driven Campaign
Best Sales Event Campaign: National
Best Sales Event Campaign: Regional/Local
Best Use of Data

All kinds of campaigns are eligible, including TV commercials, campaigns, videos, branded content, websites, games, apps, social media and efforts that are harder to define, such as new distribution ideas or ways to engage a community.

Campaigns must have run between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, and must be bona fide work for a real client that was actually produced and/or ran in a media environment. Judges will disqualify work not approved by a client, work done for a non-existent client or ads that no one ever saw.

Who judges the Global Automotive Marketing Awards?

The editorial teams of Automotive News and Ad Age will judge all entries.

How much does it cost to enter?

Pricing for the Global Automotive Marketing Awards is $450 per entry.

What does the Global Automotive Marketing Awards entry form require?

All entry forms require background information on the marketing work, metrics and data to demonstrate its success and examples of the work itself. Specificity is key, as is context, allowing the judges to best understand the idea behind the campaign and its impact.

Business results can include basic ad metrics like awareness or recall, but entrants will get further if submissions demonstrate success through other KPIs such as sales and market share.

When is the deadline?

The final deadline for entries is Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at 5 p.m. EDT.

Renault’s ‘Cars to Work’ from Publicis Conseil wins Sustainable Development Goals Grand Prix
Jack Neff
Behind a Chevy dealership’s viral TikToks modeled on ‘The Office’
Erika Wheless
Automakers dominated movie product placement last year

