Global Automotive Marketing Awards—why you should enter

What are the Global Automotive Marketing Awards?

The awards are designed to recognize marketing efforts by the auto industry to connect, engage and inspire consumers. It is a chance to showcase not only multi-million-dollar Super Bowl ads, but the unique promotions from local dealerships, mobility startups, tire retailers, body shops and more.

Carmakers, dealers, suppliers and every company in between are adapting to changing consumer habits, recalibrating short-term go-to-market approaches while also investing in future technology such as electric vehicles. And while creativity is important in these awards, we’re also looking for effectiveness—whether the campaigns launch a new model, refresh a brand identity or promote a sales event.

What types of companies should enter?

All campaigns entered must have been produced for a company in the automotive space, including but not limited to:

Automakers

Mobility companies

Dealerships

Online marketplaces

Aftermarket parts and service and maintenance providers

Suppliers

Further details can be found on the entry site AdAge.com/AutoAwards.

Entries for organizations outside the U.S. are welcome, but entries must be in English.