AB InBev brings ‘recycling hawkers’ to MLB ballparks in new environmental push

There will be a new vendor roaming select MLB baseball stadiums this season—“recycling hawkers.” That is the term Anheuser-Busch InBev is using to describe new volunteers who will collect used cups, cans and bottles from soda- and beer-swilling fans, so that they can be recycled as part of a partnership with environmental nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.

The program is part of a larger initiative the brewer is calling the National Recycling League, which aims to leverage the company’s broad reach as a corporate sports sponsor to encourage environmentally friendly fan behavior at sports venues. Initiatives include using recyclable aluminum cups instead of single-use plastic and signage that encourages recycling, including in-seat decals and other billboards asking fans to “Recycle Like a Champion.’”

AB InBev says 10 teams have signed up so far, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals. The brewer envisions signing up teams from other sports leagues, including the NFL, for what it is calling a “multi-sports league coalition aiming to reduce waste on game day.”