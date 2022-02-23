Marketing News & Strategy

Activision undergoes executive shakeup ahead of Microsoft sale

Published on February 23, 2022.
Target bets on bringing Starbucks orders to your car with your groceries
Credit: Bloomberg

Two of the top executives at Activision Blizzard Inc.’s King division will depart, resulting in a reshuffle at the mobile games developer ahead of a sale to Microsoft Corp.

King President Humam Sakhnini and Chief Creative Officer Sebastian Knutsson are both leaving, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Both said they were doing so to spend more time with their families, they told employees during a virtual meeting, according to a person who attended.

Tjodolf Sommestad, the chief development officer, will succeed Sakhnini as president.

Candy Crush, a series of mobile games in which players match colorful sweets, is a significant part of Activision’s business. The King division generated revenue of $2.58 billion in 2021, and Microsoft cited the mobile business as a justification for spending $69 billion to acquire Activision. The deal is expected to be finalized by the summer of 2023, pending regulatory approval.

Knutsson helped found the company in Stockholm in 2003. Sakhnini was named president in 2019. Sakhnini told employees in the meeting that when he moved to London for the job, he told his family they’d only be there for a few years before returning to California, said the attendee, who asked not to be identified because the meeting was private.

—Bloomberg News

