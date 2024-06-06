Ad copy testing—how strategies are evolving for today’s politically charged climate

Need for speed

A decade ago, testing would entail a weekslong process of populating a survey, recruiting people for a focus group, bringing them into a room to see an ad and asking them to analyze their reactions. Not only did such a procedure take a long time, but it led to inaccuracies because testers were asked to use their own limited expertise to evaluate ads in an analytical way. Today, with the use of digital dashboards, most major research companies can perform testing with hundreds of people in under 24 hours, though a test might take 48 hours if brands are looking at a certain target. Ace Metrix is working to get its results delivered in six hours, Daboll said.

One growing trend at Ipsos involves more upfront creative development research. Instead of testing ads after they’ve been created, Ipsos is helping brands test ads earlier at the conception phase when two or three ideas are pitched by an agency to the client. The feedback from those tests is incorporated into what eventually goes to market.

“Put some of that raw pitch idea stuff in front of consumers and factor consumer reaction into the decision of which campaign idea you go down,” said Howard. “Before you start developing final ads and creative, understand if a creative idea and territory will work— you’re on solid footing from the start.”

Companies are also testing different criteria now, which is helping to alleviate tensions with creative executives who may have previously been averse to testing because it challenged the creative process, Brown said. Some brands are investing in neuromarketing, which uses EEG testing to measure brainwaves and tracks the brain’s response to ads. However, neuromarketing, though very in-depth, remains costly and time-consuming, which is leading most brands to rely on facial coding instead. Experts say facial coding, which can be done overnight and via a smartphone reading facial expressions and emotions at different points in the ad, is a speedy, cost-effective way to get accurate results.

“I love facial coding and there are so many different companies using different techniques that use it now,” said Brown.

“You’re measuring response in real-time as opposed to someone’s assessment of how they responded in the past, and that is critically important if you’re thinking about video assets,” said Brown. “It’s incredibly powerful to understand where everyone is confused and dropping off.”