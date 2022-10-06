Adidas puts its Kanye West Yeezy relationship under review

Adidas AG is putting its relationship with Kanye West under review amid disagreements between the designer and his closest corporate partner.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

Adidas said the Yeezy arrangement has been among the most successful footwear collaborations ever. It’s one of the fashion industry’s most lucrative royalty deals and expires in 2026.