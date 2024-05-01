Airbnb is now offering stays at the X-Men mansion, Ferrari Museum and other iconic venues

Precise details, such as including Carl’s pill bottles in the “Up” house and matching the red on the bedsheets at the Ferrari Museum to the red upholstery in the brand’s vehicles, will help appeal to fans, Asai said. Even those consumers who are not chosen to attend the experience can still view hundreds of photographs of each listing.

The new category may help Airbnb gain brand awareness on a global scale. For example, one offering is an overnight visit to the home of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor in Chennai, India.

“We’re able to ride culture and able to become relevant on a regular basis and what that leads us to is we’re able to reach a lot more key segments,” Asai said. “It also starts to make people aware that Airbnb is for more than just stay.”

To market “Icons,” Airbnb and its brand partners will announce drops on social media and with some influencers. The company is not putting paid media behind the initiative, however.

For its most recent quarter, Airbnb generated $2.2 billion in revenue, a 17% rise over the year-earlier period that topped analyst expectations as travel demand continued.

Alongside “Icons,” Airbnb also announced new features for group trips, which comprise 80% of the brand’s bookings. The app will now offer the ability to share wishlists for planning and issue trip invitations. Airbnb also debuted a new “Messages” tab for group communication.