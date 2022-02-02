Alicia Silverstone joins Health and Wellness conference lineup

Alicia Silverstone is well known for her acting roles—notably as Cher in 1995’s “Clueless” and more recently in Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club,” but many consumers might not know that she is also a wellness advocate and co-creator of vitamin line MyKind Organics. Made with real food and no artificial flavors or chemicals, MyKind sells within the Garden of Life brand portfolio.
At the upcoming Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness virtual conference on March 1, Silverstone will discuss MyKind, including its growth and marketing, as well as other wellness trends such as sustainable eating. According to a recent Ad Age-Harris Poll, two in three, or 63%, of U.S. adults enjoy purchasing health-focused products, and brands such as MyKind are well-positioned to capture more market share.
