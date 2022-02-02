Marketing News & Strategy

Alicia Silverstone joins Health and Wellness conference lineup

Actress and wellness advocate will discuss innovations in the health landscape
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 02, 2022.
Alicia Silverstone

Credit: Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone is well known for her acting roles—notably as Cher in 1995’s “Clueless” and more recently in Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club,” but many consumers might not know that she is also a wellness advocate and co-creator of vitamin line MyKind Organics. Made with real food and no artificial flavors or chemicals, MyKind sells within the Garden of Life brand portfolio.

At the upcoming Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness virtual conference on March 1, Silverstone will discuss MyKind, including its growth and marketing, as well as other wellness trends such as sustainable eating. According to a recent Ad Age-Harris Poll, two in three, or 63%, of U.S. adults enjoy purchasing health-focused products, and brands such as MyKind are well-positioned to capture more market share.

Register for Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness at AdAge.com/NextWellness.

 

In addition to Silverstone’s fireside interview, the conference will include a session with Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, chief commercial officer at rowing brand Hydrow, and Ryan McDaid, group strategy director at Mojo Supermarket. They’ll speak about how Hydrow is positioning itself as a challenger brand with fresh and innovative advertising designed to court fitness enthusiasts.

Also hear from Ed Harnaga, senior VP and head of external communications and enterprise reputation at Pfizer Inc. He will tell viewers how Pfizer has grown beyond its pharmaceutical roots to become a part of mainstream conversation. Harnaga will also discuss how the 173-year-old drug maker is using its COVID-19 vaccine success to plan for the future.

Wellness leaders including Sam Braunstein, chief marketing officer of Talkspace, and Arpan Parikh, senior director of clinical experience at Ro Mind, will discuss the growing importance of mental wellbeing and how the pandemic’s toll on mental health can be addressed.

Additional speakers include Cindy Gustafson, CMO of WW; Aoife Nally, CMO of women’s health brand Elvie; Nicole Sopko, VP at Upton's Naturals, a vegan food brand; Errol Schweizer, food retail entrepreneur and host of the “Checkout” podcast; and Stephanie Trachtenberg, director of marketing and PR for the Americas at sexual wellness company Satisfyer.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

