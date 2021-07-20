Amazon founder Jeff Bezos rocketed to space—and brands reacted
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took a quick vacation from being the wealthiest man on Earth on Tuesday, opting to briefly become the wealthiest man in space. For roughly 10 minutes, Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old American aviator Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daeman were floating about 65 miles above the Earth.
The groundbreaking spacecraft launch was the first human mission for Bezos’ aerospace manufacturing company, Blue Origin. The historic launch spawned an official Twitter news page, much joy and wonder, and a good deal of criticism about Bezos' passion for private space travel amid a worsening climate crisis and historic wealth inequality on Earth.
Here's what brands had to say about the historic journey to space:
Amazon
Of course, Bezos' own company sent their well wishes before the big launch.
Natural Light
Natural Light took a look back at a 2011 campaign where they launched one of their brews into space.
Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart will be returning to TV this September, with a new show, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," premiering on AppleTV. In this promotional clip, Stewart spoofs the Bezos space launch with the help of some fellow comedy veterans, chiding the potentially self-indulgent motives for private space exploration.
Mr. Peanut
This short message from Mr. Peanut packs a political punch, gently knocking billionaires without getting the iconic mascot's white gloves too dirty.
Burger King and AXE
When fast-food joint Burger King joked about sending their royal mascot to space, AXE got in on the fun, offering to all provide the deodorant and body spray they need, thought it might be less necessary in a space suit.
Stouffers
Stouffers has a long history with space, working with NASA to feed astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission during their 21-day quarantine after arriving home from the moon. Today, the frozen-meal company looked back on that legacy.
Beyond brand support, there were more than a few dissenters speaking out against the Blue Origin launch.
Howard Fineman
NBC and MSNBC News Analyst Howard Fineman expressed his frustrations with wealthy businessmen and tech giants such as Bezos exploring space privately, and in his opinion, vainly.
Zed Books
Independent publishing company Zed Books didn't shy away from mentioning Amazon's past clashes with their employees over working conditions. Earlier this year, Amazon workers attempted to unionize at an Alabama warehouse, prompting a deeper look into conditions at Amazon's plants. Ultimately, the workers did not vote to unionize.
Alex Kantrowitz
Former Ad Age writer Alex Kantrowitz, who currently writes the newsletter Big Technology, noted how the boom in billionaire space exploration has coincided with climate change.