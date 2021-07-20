Marketing News & Strategy

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos rocketed to space—and brands reacted

See what Mr. Peanut, Stouffers and others had to say about today’s Blue Origin launch
By Sydney Gold. Published on July 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
AT&T is discussing selling Xandr ad unit to India’s InMobi
Credit: Blue Origin

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took a quick vacation from being the wealthiest man on Earth on Tuesday, opting to briefly become the wealthiest man in space. For roughly 10 minutes, Bezos, his brother Mark, 82-year-old American aviator Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, and 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daeman were floating about 65 miles above the Earth. 

The groundbreaking spacecraft launch was the first human mission for Bezos’ aerospace manufacturing company, Blue Origin. The historic launch spawned an official Twitter news page, much joy and wonder, and a good deal of criticism about Bezos' passion for private space travel amid a worsening climate crisis and historic wealth inequality on Earth.

Here's what brands had to say about the historic journey to space:

Amazon

Of course, Bezos' own company sent their well wishes before the big launch. 

Natural Light

Natural Light took a look back at a 2011 campaign where they launched one of their brews into space.

Jon Stewart 

Jon Stewart will be returning to TV this September, with a new show, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," premiering on AppleTV. In this promotional clip, Stewart spoofs the Bezos space launch with the help of some fellow comedy veterans, chiding the potentially self-indulgent motives for private space exploration.

Mr. Peanut

This short message from Mr. Peanut packs a political punch, gently knocking billionaires without getting the iconic mascot's white gloves too dirty. 

Burger King and AXE

When fast-food joint Burger King joked about sending their royal mascot to space, AXE got in on the fun, offering to all provide the deodorant and body spray they need, thought it might be less necessary in a space suit.  

Stouffers

Stouffers has a long history with space, working with NASA to feed astronauts on the Apollo 11 mission during their 21-day quarantine after arriving home from the moon. Today, the frozen-meal company looked back on that legacy.  

Beyond brand support, there were more than a few dissenters speaking out against the Blue Origin launch.

Howard Fineman

NBC and MSNBC News Analyst Howard Fineman expressed his frustrations with wealthy businessmen and tech giants such as Bezos exploring space privately, and in his opinion, vainly. 

Zed Books

Independent publishing company Zed Books didn't shy away from mentioning Amazon's past clashes with their employees over working conditions. Earlier this year, Amazon workers attempted to unionize at an Alabama warehouse, prompting a deeper look into conditions at Amazon's plants. Ultimately, the workers did not vote to unionize.

Alex Kantrowitz

Former Ad Age writer Alex Kantrowitz, who currently writes the newsletter Big Technology, noted how the boom in billionaire space exploration has coincided with climate change. 

In this article:

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

AT&T is discussing selling Xandr ad unit to India’s InMobi

AT&T is discussing selling Xandr ad unit to India’s InMobi
Marketers spend big on back-to-school—despite looming Delta variant

Marketers spend big on back-to-school—despite looming Delta variant
This dairy brand strapped pedometers on cows to battle plant-based milk

This dairy brand strapped pedometers on cows to battle plant-based milk
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation is Thursday

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation is Thursday
Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing strategies are different

Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing strategies are different
The Olympics begin and Interpublic, Omnicom, Publicis report earnings: The Week Ahead

The Olympics begin and Interpublic, Omnicom, Publicis report earnings: The Week Ahead
This week’s marketing winners and losers

This week’s marketing winners and losers
Netflix puzzles Wall Street with plan to jump into video games

Netflix puzzles Wall Street with plan to jump into video games