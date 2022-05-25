Amazon opens its first physical clothing store

Amazon.com Inc. is opening its first physical clothing store on Wednesday, the latest brick-and-mortar initiative from the world’s largest online retailer.
Called Amazon Style, the shop is located in Glendale, California, near Los Angeles. The Seattle-based company has pledged to open stores only when it has something original to offer customers. In Style’s case, the new wrinkle is an app that lets shoppers scan codes on displayed items, which employees fetch in the right size or color and then send to a fitting room or checkout counter.