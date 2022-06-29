Amazon will share cashierless store data with brands and advertisers

Amazon.com Inc. created its cashierless technology to speed up a trip to the grocery or convenience store. Now it wants to use the tracking system to help brands and advertisers figure out how to sell more stuff.

In a blog post Wednesday, the Seattle-based company announced plans to start sharing data collected by its shopper-tracking cameras and sensors. Among other insights, Amazon would tell brands how many people ended up buying an item plucked from a shelf, how many put it back and how many purchased the product later on Amazon.com. The initiative, called Store Analytics, essentially brings the data-mining attributes of e-commerce to physical stores.