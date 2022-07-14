Marketing News & Strategy

See Amazon’s back-to-school spot with Kathryn Hahn

Ad targets budget-conscious shoppers following Prime Day deals
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on July 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How Yeti is growing its brand with ‘a thousand little connection points’
Credit: Amazon

Shoppers will be increasingly more budget-conscious this back-to-school season, and Amazon is acknowledging such anxiety with its new campaign, out today.

The ad’s title, “Spend Less on Your Kids,” spells out Amazon’s proposal, and actress Kathryn Hahn also makes it crystal clear in the 30-second spot.

She walks a school hallway and says, “As a mom, I know kids are expensive as [school bell rings], so this year I’m just going to spend less on them.” She explains that Amazon’s low prices can help parents achieve budget goals but still deliver on school needs.

Many shoppers may be looking to save money as economic pressures continue. Inflation hit a 41-year high of 9.1% last month amid fears of a recession—even a mild one, as Bank of America just predicted.

 

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

Prime Day spending

Amazon just wrapped its annual summer shopping holiday Amazon Prime Day, a two-day event that took place on July 12 and 13. Other retailers including Target, Walmart and Best Buy also offered various deals and discounts.

Early results showed that customers are eager to buy.

According to market research firm Numerator, the first day of Amazon Prime Day saw an average order size of $53.14, compared to $47.14 on the same Prime Day period last year. In total, shoppers spent $6 billion online in the U.S. on July 12, up 7.8% from the first day of Prime Day 2021 and the biggest day for online spending this year thus far, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. Adobe also found that email marketing and display marketing saw big lifts as brands turned to digital channels to broadcast their deals; organic and paid search and social networks did not see as big of an increase on July 12.

More from Ad Age
How MLB's new CMO is pitching to rookie fans—and what to expect at the All-Star Game
Jon Springer
Amazon Prime Day 2022—everything brands need to know
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Why Hoka is racing ahead of its sneaker rivals
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Amazon’s new push will air on national TV and in shorter increments on digital channels.  As part of the campaign, also running a Back to School shopping guide with products picked by celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Busy Philipps and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s internal marketing team created the new spots, which were directed by Benji Weinstein.

 

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How Yeti is growing its brand with ‘a thousand little connection points’

How Yeti is growing its brand with ‘a thousand little connection points’
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Google serving scam ads on student loan relief searches

Google serving scam ads on student loan relief searches
Why Patrick Mahomes is pitching flashlights, not beer, for Coors Light

Why Patrick Mahomes is pitching flashlights, not beer, for Coors Light
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
LeBron James adds Lifewtr to PepsiCo endorsement list

LeBron James adds Lifewtr to PepsiCo endorsement list
Peloton will outsource bike and treadmill production as it overhauls business

Peloton will outsource bike and treadmill production as it overhauls business
Gopuff cuts 10% of staff, closes warehouses to preserve cash

Gopuff cuts 10% of staff, closes warehouses to preserve cash