See Amazon’s back-to-school spot with Kathryn Hahn

Shoppers will be increasingly more budget-conscious this back-to-school season, and Amazon is acknowledging such anxiety with its new campaign, out today.
The ad’s title, “Spend Less on Your Kids,” spells out Amazon’s proposal, and actress Kathryn Hahn also makes it crystal clear in the 30-second spot.
She walks a school hallway and says, “As a mom, I know kids are expensive as [school bell rings], so this year I’m just going to spend less on them.” She explains that Amazon’s low prices can help parents achieve budget goals but still deliver on school needs.