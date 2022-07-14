See Amazon’s back-to-school spot with Kathryn Hahn

Prime Day spending

Amazon just wrapped its annual summer shopping holiday Amazon Prime Day, a two-day event that took place on July 12 and 13. Other retailers including Target, Walmart and Best Buy also offered various deals and discounts.

Early results showed that customers are eager to buy.

According to market research firm Numerator, the first day of Amazon Prime Day saw an average order size of $53.14, compared to $47.14 on the same Prime Day period last year. In total, shoppers spent $6 billion online in the U.S. on July 12, up 7.8% from the first day of Prime Day 2021 and the biggest day for online spending this year thus far, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. Adobe also found that email marketing and display marketing saw big lifts as brands turned to digital channels to broadcast their deals; organic and paid search and social networks did not see as big of an increase on July 12.