Marketing News & Strategy

Amazon’s Whole Foods tacks on a delivery fee in some U.S. cities

A $9.95 service fee is being added to Prime deliveries in some cities, but grocery pickup remains free
Published on August 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ex-Coke marketer Geoff Cottrill joins TopGolf as CMO
Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. is tacking on a delivery fee for Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market in several U.S. cities, an indication that the economics of grocery delivery continue to pose a challenge for even the world’s largest online retailer.

Shoppers were informed of a $9.95 service fee for deliveries beginning Aug. 30 in the Boston and Chicago areas, as well as Manchester, New Hampshire, Portland, Maine, and Providence, Rhode Island.

Amazon bought the organic grocer for $13.7 billion in 2017 and quickly rolled out delivery from Whole Foods stores, a perk offered for free for Prime members whose orders exceeded $35. As that rollout was going on, Amazon also dropped a $14.99-a-month charge for delivery from its existing Amazon Fresh grocery business, essentially making free food delivery a standard perk for paying Prime members. The fast-shipping and video-streaming club costs $119 a year in the U.S.

“This service fee helps to cover operating costs, so we can continue to offer the same competitive everyday prices in-store and online at Whole Foods Market,” the company wrote in a notice sent to some shoppers last week. Grocery pickup remains free, the notice said.

A Whole Foods spokesperson described the new delivery fee in some markets as a pilot program, saying the company preferred to use the charge to help cover the costs of equipment, technology and delivery rather than raising food prices.

Whole Foods delivered more than three times as many orders in 2020 as in 2019, the spokesperson said, as shoppers avoided stores during the pandemic, and average basket sizes are up since the beginning of the year. The chain struggled during lockdowns with a steep decline in visits for prepared foods, a staple of Whole Foods stores in urban areas.

--Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ex-Coke marketer Geoff Cottrill joins TopGolf as CMO

Ex-Coke marketer Geoff Cottrill joins TopGolf as CMO
How brands are recruiting creatively amid labor shortage

How brands are recruiting creatively amid labor shortage
Activision reports earnings amid controversy and hacker conferences come to Vegas: The Week Ahead

Activision reports earnings amid controversy and hacker conferences come to Vegas: The Week Ahead
This week’s marketing winners and losers

This week’s marketing winners and losers
How much more are you willing to pay for your ketchup?

How much more are you willing to pay for your ketchup?
How Suni Lee’s college enrollment will help her endorsement prospects

How Suni Lee’s college enrollment will help her endorsement prospects
Walmart requires headquarters staff to get vaccinated by Oct. 4

Walmart requires headquarters staff to get vaccinated by Oct. 4
As Delta variant spreads, vax ad campaign efforts shift to red states

As Delta variant spreads, vax ad campaign efforts shift to red states