American Eagle launches AE77 premium denim line

American Eagle Outfitters is launching a sustainable, premium denim brand, AE77, out of a newly built retail space in New York’s SoHo neighborhood.
A marketing campaign includes still photos and a nearly one-minute commercial that gives viewers a feel for the AE77 line. It's a marked departure for American Eagle, which opened its first store in Michigan in 1977 and typically caters to the young adult shopper.
“AE77 is an exciting new opportunity for AEO Inc., which leverages our leadership in jeans, capitalizes on our strong innovation in style, fit, and fabrications, and incorporates our best sustainability practices,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO Inc.’s executive chairman and CEO.
The brand's debut comes as some people are eager to spruce up their wardrobes with new jeans and other items after ignoring fashion for comfort during the early months of the pandemic.