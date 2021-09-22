American Eagle launches AE77 premium denim line

Laird sees the brand reaching beyond demographics, looking instead to “people that love jeans. Anybody that's got that emotional tug, they're a potential customer.”

AE77 hopes to emphasize quality in production and design, with a price tag to match. The jeans retail between $168 and $188, roughly $100 more than most jeans currently sold at American Eagle.

“It's definitely an elevated product that's beautifully made with really high quality,” said Laird.

The brand touts sustainable techniques like the use of more natural chemicals, water requirements for factories producing its denim, and sustainable fabrics with a focus on quality and long-lasting wear. AE77 also pledged 1% of the brand’s annual sales to the non-profit organization 1% For the Planet.

“One of the things that was very important for us from the beginning is that everything we make has an element of sustainability," says Kessler.

The line includes nine jean styles, as well as dresses and tops incorporating elements of recycled cashmere, made in LA knits, Japanese flannel shirts, and vintage fleece. The entire line ranges in price from $25 to $248.



The initial AE77 store, designed by Stefan Beckman Studio, comes before the items will be sold online starting October 15. A second store is set to open by the end of 2021.

The choice to begin in the real world before venturing online was deliberate. “Physical stores are such a great way for customers to interact with the brand, but also for a brand to interact with customers,” says Kessler. “We wanted to introduce this product that is truly premium and made with great craftsmanship and such attention to detail. We wanted people to be able to experience that in person.”