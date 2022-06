"We are big fans of Old Spice’s products and creativity, and it was a no-brainer to have a little fun with them on this program” stated Jim Taylor, Arby’s president.

Old Spice will also be partnering with Marvel, ahead of the “Thor: Love and Thunder” movie premiere on July 7. A teaser starring Thor actor Luke Hemsworth was released on Old Spice’s Instagram story this week, and the first two campaign ads will run starting July 7, according to brand representatives.

In 2017, Arby's launched its first line of Meat Sweats, sweat suits decorated with its signature meats. To distribute the sweats, the brand choose select fans who shared via social media their feats of meat throughout that year, such as conquering the brand’s famous Meat Mountain or smoking a slab of ribs to perfection. Last year, Arby's released a line of meat-scented loungewear to promote its country-style rib sandwich, in partnership with clothing brand Stateline.