Atari’s new 50th anniversary logo honors its headquarters

Atari debuted a retro-inspired logo this week as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration.
The “Borregas” logo is named after Borregas Ave., the street where the company’s Sunnyvale, California headquarters sits, and takes inspiration from the colorful interior design there. It features Atari’s signature Fuji mark and a semi-transparent “50” in a bubbly, '70s-esque design. Atari was founded 50 years ago this month, on June 27, 1972.
“Design innovation was a fundamental driver and differentiator for Atari during the golden age of video games,” said Wade Rosen, CEO of Atari, the company behind games such as Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Typhoon. “Every artist, designer, and engineer challenged themselves to reach creative excellence; it is a hallmark of Atari that persists to this day.”