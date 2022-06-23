Marketing News & Strategy

Atari’s new 50th anniversary logo honors its headquarters

The 'Borregas' logo is the gaming brand's latest callback to its Atari's headquarters, located on Borregas Ave. in Sunnyvale, California
By Maia Vines. Published on June 23, 2022.
Credit: Atari

Atari debuted a retro-inspired logo this week as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration.

The “Borregas” logo is named after Borregas Ave., the street where the company’s Sunnyvale, California headquarters sits, and takes inspiration from the colorful interior design there. It features Atari’s signature Fuji mark and a semi-transparent “50” in a bubbly, '70s-esque design. Atari was founded 50 years ago this month, on June 27, 1972.

“Design innovation was a fundamental driver and differentiator for Atari during the golden age of video games,” said Wade Rosen, CEO of Atari, the company behind games such as Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Typhoon. “Every artist, designer, and engineer challenged themselves to reach creative excellence; it is a hallmark of Atari that persists to this day.” 

Following the release of the Atari VCS video game system last year—the first gaming console released by the company in more than 28 years, Atari, released its “Sunnyvale” logo, named after its Sunnyvale design studio—also in commemoration of the 50th anniversary this year. The launch included t-shirts sporting the new logo.

 

 
Credit: Atari

The latest colorful logos, which were created in-house as with the “Sunnyvale” logo, will be used in licensing collaborations and Atari merchandise, available for preorder later this month at atari.com, according to the company.

 

Maia Vines

Maia Vines covers marketing and business news as an Ad Age intern. She previously covered consumer markets, such as retail and restaurants.

