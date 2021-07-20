Marketing News & Strategy

AT&T is discussing selling Xandr ad unit to India’s InMobi

The move is part of a push to unload businesses that aren’t core to the carrier’s operations
Published on July 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Marketers spend big on back-to-school—despite looming Delta variant
Credit: Bloomberg

AT&T Inc. is in talks to sell its Xandr division to Indian advertising-tech company InMobi, according to a person familiar with the situation, part of a push to unload businesses that aren’t core to the carrier’s operations.

The discussions are still in early stages and may not lead to a sale, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Axios previously reported on the talks, saying that the business may change hands at a fire-sale price.

AT&T began seeking a buyer for Xandr after giving up on its dream of becoming a major player in online ads—an area where tech companies such as Google and Facebook dominate. The potential sale is one of many in the works. AT&T also is shifting its DirecTV operations to a joint venture with TPG, and its WarnerMedia unit is slated to merge with Discovery Inc. and become a new independent company.

InMobi, meanwhile, is backed by SoftBank Group and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and is focused on the mobile-advertising market. It was founded in 2007. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketers spend big on back-to-school—despite looming Delta variant

Marketers spend big on back-to-school—despite looming Delta variant
This dairy brand strapped pedometers on cows to battle plant-based milk

This dairy brand strapped pedometers on cows to battle plant-based milk
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation is Thursday

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation is Thursday
Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing strategies are different

Travel brands are spending again—how their marketing strategies are different
The Olympics begin and Interpublic, Omnicom, Publicis report earnings: The Week Ahead

The Olympics begin and Interpublic, Omnicom, Publicis report earnings: The Week Ahead
This week’s marketing winners and losers

This week’s marketing winners and losers
Netflix puzzles Wall Street with plan to jump into video games

Netflix puzzles Wall Street with plan to jump into video games
Impossible Foods is set to launch faux chicken nuggets 

Impossible Foods is set to launch faux chicken nuggets 