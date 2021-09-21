Awkwafina is the voice of plant-based brand Lightlife's new campaign

Awkwafina is the latest celebrity to promote plant-based food, voicing Lightlife's new commercials as the battle for market share in the meatless space continues to intensify.

The "Simple Ingredients for a Full Life" campaign follows Lightlife's recent overhaul of the ingredients in many of its products, after finding that 98% of its consumers felt their needs were unmet due to difficulties with recognizing ingredients. Lightlife worked to create ingredient labels that were easier to understand.



Lightlife tapped Nora Lum, better known as award-winning actress and rapper Awkwafina, to speak about these changes. Lightlife previously featured Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in its marketing.

Lightlife will air two 30-second commercials narrated by Awkwafina across TV, video and social channels. One of the spots, dubbed "Thrive," shows a surfer walking. As he approaches the water, Awkwafina’s voice is heard stating Lightlife’s packaged foods include “no GMOs, no synthetic ingredients, no artificial anything."