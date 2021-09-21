Marketing News & Strategy

Awkwafina is the voice of plant-based brand Lightlife's new campaign

The campaign showcases Lightlife's motto of living well, eating clean and keeping things simple
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 21, 2021.
Credit: Lightlife

Awkwafina is the latest celebrity to promote plant-based food, voicing Lightlife's new commercials as the battle for market share in the meatless space continues to intensify. 

The "Simple Ingredients for a Full Life" campaign follows Lightlife's recent overhaul of the ingredients in many of its products, after finding that 98% of its consumers felt their needs were unmet due to difficulties with recognizing ingredients. Lightlife worked to create ingredient labels that were easier to understand.

Lightlife tapped Nora Lum, better known as award-winning actress and rapper Awkwafina, to speak about these changes. Lightlife previously featured Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in its marketing. 

Lightlife will air two 30-second commercials narrated by Awkwafina across TV, video and social channels. One of the spots, dubbed "Thrive," shows a surfer walking. As he approaches the water, Awkwafina’s voice is heard stating Lightlife’s packaged foods include “no GMOs, no synthetic ingredients, no artificial anything."

The campaign comes as competition from brands such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat shows no sign of slowing down. Impossible Foods announced its entry into faux poultry earlier this month, a category where Lightlife already plays. Meatless brand Alpha Foods debuted a campaign this week featuring a fictitious lawsuit brought against it by blurred out fast food mascots, which follows a May campaign that pitched consumers on the idea of growing their own meat, while Little Caesars introduced a plant-based pepperoni pizza in July. 

Lightlife worked with Endeavor agency 160over90 on the creative. Greenleaf began working with 160over90 in 2019 and named it agency of record in July.

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

