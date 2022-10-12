Beam Suntory is using an otter to plug its OTR ready-to-drink cocktail brand

Beam Suntory is seizing on new demand for ready-to-drink cocktails by pouring more marketing money behind its OTR brand, which stands for On the Rocks.

The brand, acquired by the liquor marketer in 2020, is launching its first campaign in two years. Ads from Highdive feature a new character called OTR Otter, a magical bartender.

The first spot, “Taco Night,” promotes the brand’s OTR Margarita beverage. In the ad, OTR Otter helps a couple elevate their taco night by preparing margaritas and an elaborate array of food.