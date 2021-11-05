Behind Facebook’s media review—and what’s next for Meta and Publicis

Dating app test and the Facebook name

The agencies in the pitch had to prove how adept they were at managing ad budgets to buy ads for online, TV and out of home, and they had to demonstrate their ability to oversee real-time programmatic ad campaigns. Ad Age previously reported on these programmatic tests, and more details have emerged, like how Facebook had the agencies place ads for its online dating app.

A dating app is a good example because it shows whether a media buyer can drive results to acquire new users, whether it can target the right audiences, and keep the placements “brand safe.” “It’s good because there is a lot of shadiness that goes into programmatic activity,” said one top ad agency executive in a recent interview, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “When you run a clean and transparent programmatic offering, what clients want to understand is, we can talk all the talk we want around deliverability, around suitability, around safety, but there is nothing like a live-buying exercise to see all of that in action.”

Facebook, now Meta, is seen as a challenging client because of its tarnished recent history, with the social network being blamed for the problems of the internet at large. Facebook executives have been under fire from whistleblowers like ex-employee Frances Haugen. In September, Haugen dumped thousands of pages of documents from the company that portrayed Facebook and its sibling app Instagram as dangerous services that spread disinformation, thrive on engagement through outrage, exacerbate societal divisions across the world, and pose harms to teenagers.

The beleaguered Facebook brand was one reason why the parent company is now named Meta. It wants to position itself as a “metaverse” company, one that can develop the next-generation computing platform; less cynical than web 2.0 social media with a more enlightened outlook for web 3.0.

The “metaverse” is one of the reasons that Publicis and its many sub-agencies, including creative ad shops like Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Digitas, are intrigued by forging a relationship with Meta. “In the long term it will help the group,” said one creative agency exec, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “I don’t know in what ways yet. … We may be in lockstep with Meta and have our clients at the table sooner.”

Of course, those types of perks are part of what makes any major deal with Meta a scary one for rival agencies and brands. With this review, there were concerns that Meta could compel Publicis to commit to sending more advertising its way. Facebook generated almost $85 billion in ad revenue in 2020. As major brands that are Publicis clients look to allocate their digital ad budgets, some are already wondering if the advice they get could be affected by Publicis’ new cozy relationship with Meta. Everyone involved in the pitch has dismissed that notion as a non-factor, and not at all part of any deal Facebook has with its new agency.

For the agencies that lost the review, Havas and Dentsu, there are some who say there is a sense of relief from being able to avoid the politics of having Meta as a client. But that seems to be wishful thinking. “Come on, it’s a hundred million dollars globally for the winning agency,” said one top exec involved in the pitch. “Everyone wants to be a part of it.”

And for Publicis' Spark Foundry, there are details still to work out—good problems to have. Meta was very demanding about how its account would be staffed, and there is a talent crunch in the ad industry. The agency will need to have hundreds of workers now dedicated solely to marketing Meta, a new brand with a demanding marketing plan.

