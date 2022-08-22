Ben & Jerry’s loses bid to block ice cream’s sale in West Bank

Ben & Jerry’s lost an unusual bid to block its corporate parent, Unilever Plc, from going forward with a deal to allow its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Vermont-based ice cream maker claimed in a suit that Unilever’s sale of its brand and trademark in Israel to a local company violated the 2000 agreement by which the consumer products giant acquired Ben & Jerry’s and runs against its “core values.” Unilever maintained that the agreement gave Ben & Jerry’s no power to challenge the deal, which closed in June.

A lawyer for Ben & Jerry’s had no immediate comment on the ruling. Unilever didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment.

U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. in Manhattan on Monday denied Ben & Jerry’s request for a preliminary injunction, saying the ice cream maker failed to show that it would suffer irreparable harm if the deal wasn’t blocked. Carter said Ben & Jerry’s claim that the deal might lead to new products conveying a message contrary to the brand’s was “too speculative.”