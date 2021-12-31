Betty White dies at 99, starred in series including ‘The Golden Girls’—and a hit Snickers ad

Marketing News & Strategy

The comedic actress credited her Snickers Super Bowl commercial for boosting her career in 2010
By Jessica Wohl. Published on December 31, 2021.
Betty White, the Emmy-winning actress known for TV shows including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” has died at the age of 99. 

White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed the death to People magazine on Friday.

Along with her appearances in TV series, White had a presence in commercials, including the Snickers ad that ran during the 2010 Super Bowl. The ad featured White playing football and introduced her to a younger audience that might not have watched her as Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” It was the first commercial to feature the Snickers tagline, “You’re not you when you’re hungry,” a theme that continues to appear in much of the brand’s marketing. 

The Snickers ad from BBDO helped to vault White back into the pop culture spotlight. Later in 2010, she drew high ratings when she hosted “Saturday Night Live.” She also starred in the TV Land series "Hot In Cleveland" that debuted the same year.

"That's what really started the little surge," the then-88-year-old White told Ad Age about the Snickers commercial in 2010.

The ad, which also featured Abe Vigoda, almost starred Aretha Franklin instead, executives from the agency and Snickers-owner Mars said in 2013.

People’s latest issue features White on the cover with the headline “Betty White Turns 100!”

The People magazine story was shared on White’s Twitter account on Tuesday. Earlier this month, White promoted a “Betty White: 100 Years Young” celebration set to be shown in movie theaters next month. The actress would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, 2022.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Along with her Snickers commercial, White promoted brands including Tide Vivid and 1-800-Pet-Meds. In 2012, she appeared with Slash in an ad for the L.A. Zoo.

Earlier in her career, White appeared in ads for brands including Kodak, Fantastik, Spray 'N Wash, Tastykake, Uncle Ben's and Q-Tips.

