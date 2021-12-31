Betty White dies at 99, starred in series including ‘The Golden Girls’—and a hit Snickers ad

Betty White, the Emmy-winning actress known for TV shows including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” has died at the age of 99.

White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed the death to People magazine on Friday.

Along with her appearances in TV series, White had a presence in commercials, including the Snickers ad that ran during the 2010 Super Bowl. The ad featured White playing football and introduced her to a younger audience that might not have watched her as Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” It was the first commercial to feature the Snickers tagline, “You’re not you when you’re hungry,” a theme that continues to appear in much of the brand’s marketing.