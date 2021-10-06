'Black-ish' star Yara Shahidi is promoting Dell laptops

Dell Technologies Inc. has signed actress Yara Shahidi to a multiyear deal to appear in advertisements and advise on marketing as the hardware maker looks to attract younger consumers.

Shahidi will appear in ads and become a creative adviser to promote Dell’s XPS laptops as part of the arrangement, which is set to be announced Wednesday. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The 21-year-old actress, best known for her role on ABC’s “Black-ish,” has worked as a brand ambassador with labels such as Dior, Chanel and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics while remaining busy on screen. In 2020, she started a production company and signed a deal with ABC Studios.

