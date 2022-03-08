How brands are observing International Women’s Day

Fox and SeeHer

Fox Corp.’s celebration will lean into the “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope” theme of Women’s History Month by featuring the stories of several female doctors and nurses who have worked to combat the pandemic. Fox will air a primetime video ad featuring doctors and nurses sharing their experiences and will share video content highlighting these women across social media platforms for Fox’s medical drama "The Resident."



For the campaign, known as “She’s a Hero,” the brand is partnering with the SeeHer movement, an initiative led by the Association of National Advertisers that works to present an authentic portrayal of women and girls in advertising and media.

Bank of America also recently jumped onto the “She’s a Hero” campaign as a financial sponsor of the Fox initiative.

“Authentically portraying women and girls in media is crucial and we know the positive impact that comes from sharing stories of real women,” Jeannine Shao Collins, SeeHer president, said in a press release. “We look forward to highlighting these heroes on International Women’s Day.”

Gymshark

Fitness apparel and accessory brand Gymshark is working to challenge the fitness industry's gender bias with its “We, the Changemakers” campaign.

The campaign spotlights individuals and groups breaking down barriers for women in gym environments and other areas of athletics, beginning with the group Gym Safe Ladies, a U.K.-based organization that calls attention to the issue of sexual harassment in gyms and creates fitness environments that are safe for all athletes. Gymshark will feature the group and its story across its social media profiles throughout the week.

Precious Adams, junior soloist for the English National Ballet who challenged the ballet organization’s dress code of pale pink tights because they don’t match her dark skin, and the Yellow Jacket Roller Derby, a co-ed collegiate league at the Georgia Institute of Technology that encourages the inclusion of skaters from the LGBTQ community, will both be highlighted later in the month.