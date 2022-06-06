Budweiser cheers baseball's ‘Best Buds’ in new campaign

‘One stat rises above them all’

“The one constant through all the years is baseball,” James Earl Jones, playing Terrence Mann, says in the 1989 film “Field of Dreams.” It does not get more constant than Molina and Wainwright, who currently rank as MLB’s No. 1 and No. 2 longest-serving active players. They have been Cardinals teammates for 17 seasons—neither player has played for another franchise.

Last month, Wainwright and Molina broke baseball’s all-time record for most victories as a battery when their 203rd win as winning pitcher and starting catcher surpassed the total of Warren Spahn and Del Crandall. Wainwright and Molina are gaining on the mark for most pitcher-catcher starts ever, set by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Tigers in 1975.

These recent achievements are among many highlights of their shared careers in a stirring video tribute to the Cardinals’ durable duo coming to social media today. Set to a fuzzbox guitar rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” the ad shows the players in game highlights while mentioning they have 11 combined Gold Gloves, two World Series championships and brought millions of fans to their feet. “One stat rises above them all,” the ad reads as the game highlights give way to a clip of the ballplayers in street clothes sharing Budweisers and a laugh together in a bar. “Best Buds for 17 seasons.”