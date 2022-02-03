Marketing News & Strategy

Burger King begins agency review for U.S. creative and media

Sibling chains Popeyes and Tim Hortons are also part of the U.S. media review
By Jessica Wohl. Published on February 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
The top 5 innovative food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about right now
20220203_BK_Ch-King_3x2.png
Credit: Burger King

Burger King, which has struggled to lure diners despite numerous award-winning ads, is reviewing its U.S. creative and media agencies.

The move is a blow to creative agency David, and media agency Horizon. Burger King has worked with each of the agencies for roughly eight years. Horizon’s future with Burger King’s sibling chains Popeyes and Tim Hortons is also in question.

David and Horizon are both invited to join the request for proposal, Burger King announced. Burger King, through a spokesperson, said that it was “extremely grateful for the incredible partnership from David and Horizon over the years and both agencies are invited to join the RFP.”

“As BK continues to evolve its efforts to achieve world-class relevance with today’s guests, a thorough review of key aspects of the business will take place,” the spokesperson said. 

The review comes as Burger King tries to boost its business with value-priced deals and other offers. The Home of the Whopper saw U.S. same-store sales, or sales at longstanding restaurants, fall 1.6% in the third quarter when Wall Street had predicted a 3.4% increase. As one analyst titled a research note about the results: “Fixing Burger King U.S. Quickly May Prove an ‘Impossible Whopper.’”

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

More Burger King news
Ellie Doty is the latest marketer to leave Burger King
Jessica Wohl
Burger King enlists Paul Giamatti in chicken sandwich wars
Jessica Wohl
Burger King’s 'Moldy Whopper' is the big winner at the One Show
Alexandra Jardine

Whichever agency or agencies win the account have much work to do. Burger King lost its No. 2 U.S. burger chain status to Wendy’s in 2020. Burger King's U.S. measured media spending fell 22.9% to $286.8 million in 2020, according to Kantar data from the Ad Age Datacenter, as the pandemic disrupted the restaurant industry. And the marketing ranks at the chain and parent company Restaurant Brands International have been in flux.

In November 2021, its chief marketing officer, Ellie Doty, left after less than two years, a move the chain called a personal decision. She was replaced by interim CMO Yosef Hojchman. Doty's departure came weeks after Paloma Azulay, global chief brand officer of Restaurant Brands International, left the company. Both of them left months after Fernando Machado, who had been Restaurant Brands International's global chief marketing officer after serving as Burger King's CMO, departed for Activision Blizzard in April 2021. And late last month Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes' chief marketing officer for U.S. & Canada, left after joining the chain in early 2019, just before its massive chicken sandwich success.

Now, in the U.S., three major chains in Restaurant Brands’ portfolio—Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons—are looking for a new media agency of record. Each has been working with Horizon. 

Along with David on creative and Horizon on media, Burger King’s agency roster in the U.S. includes 360i on social, 500 Degrees Studio on merchandising and Alison Brod Marketing Communications (ABMC) on PR. Popeyes works with Gut, Horizon, ABMC, Hawkeye and 500 Degrees. Tim Hortons’ roster includes Horizon, 500 Degrees and ABMC.

Many of David’s campaigns for Burger King have been creative hits. They include last year's ads launching BK’s Ch’King chicken sandwich, featuring the voice of Paul Giamatti and radio and video spots about these “confusing times” promoting the meatless Impossible Whopper. David also played a role in the early 2020 multi-agency, multi-award-winning hit “Moldy Whopper” about dropping artificial ingredients and preservatives from the menu. David was also the agency behind Burger King's move to air 45 seconds of old footage of Andy Warhol eating a Whopper during the 2019 Super Bowl.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is Ad Age's senior editor. She was most recently a senior reporter covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live and leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Repeating ads wastes billions and annoys viewers, study confirms

Repeating ads wastes billions and annoys viewers, study confirms
The top 5 innovative food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about right now

The top 5 innovative food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about right now
Spotify craters after usage, subscriptions forecasts disappoint

Spotify craters after usage, subscriptions forecasts disappoint
CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with CMO Allison Gollust

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with CMO Allison Gollust
European ad group hit with ‘harsh sanctions’ over privacy lapses

European ad group hit with ‘harsh sanctions’ over privacy lapses
Washington Football Team becomes the Washington Commanders

Washington Football Team becomes the Washington Commanders
Alicia Silverstone joins Health and Wellness conference lineup

Alicia Silverstone joins Health and Wellness conference lineup
Top 12 Tom Brady commercials in wake of his NFL retirement

Top 12 Tom Brady commercials in wake of his NFL retirement