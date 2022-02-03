Burger King begins agency review for U.S. creative and media

Burger King, which has struggled to lure diners despite numerous award-winning ads, is reviewing its U.S. creative and media agencies.

The move is a blow to creative agency David, and media agency Horizon. Burger King has worked with each of the agencies for roughly eight years. Horizon’s future with Burger King’s sibling chains Popeyes and Tim Hortons is also in question.

David and Horizon are both invited to join the request for proposal, Burger King announced. Burger King, through a spokesperson, said that it was “extremely grateful for the incredible partnership from David and Horizon over the years and both agencies are invited to join the RFP.”

“As BK continues to evolve its efforts to achieve world-class relevance with today’s guests, a thorough review of key aspects of the business will take place,” the spokesperson said.

The review comes as Burger King tries to boost its business with value-priced deals and other offers. The Home of the Whopper saw U.S. same-store sales, or sales at longstanding restaurants, fall 1.6% in the third quarter when Wall Street had predicted a 3.4% increase. As one analyst titled a research note about the results: “Fixing Burger King U.S. Quickly May Prove an ‘Impossible Whopper.’”

