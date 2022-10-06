Burger King reimagines 1970s ‘Have it Your Way’ jingle in first work from OKRP

The ads will run nationally starting Oct. 10, including on TV. Burger King representatives have not shared further details on the media buy.

Burger King in a statement described the new campaign as an “emotional articulation of ‘Have It Your Way,’” adding, You Rule “is about celebrating everyday royalty, and puts the guest at the forefront of everything the brand does.”

Tom Curtis, Burger King North America President, in a statement described the push as a “simple and meaningful articulation of how Burger King celebrates our guests. It embodies our purpose, embraces individuality, and elevates Have It Your Way—something our brand has always been known for–beyond pure product customization.”

The back-to-basics approach serves as a significant marketing pivot for the brand under OKRP, which won the account in April as part of a U.S. agency shuffle that included bringing on Omnicom Group's PHD as its media agency. Under previous agency David—a favorite shop of former Burger King and Restaurant Brands International marketer Fernando Machado—BK often dabbled in attention-grabbing stunts such as the “Moldy Whopper,” which was aimed at highlighting a move to drop preservatives. Such work won awards and praise in the creative community, but did not spark a lot of sales momentum.

Burger King lost its No. 2 U.S. burger chain status to Wendy’s in 2020. In 2021, of the nation’s 11 largest restaurant chains, Burger King and Subway were the only two that failed to recover to reach 2019 sales levels, according to the 2022 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, cited by Restaurant Business. In this year’s second quarter, Burger King underperformed McDonald’s, posting 0.4% same-store sales growth in the U.S., compared with 3.7% for its rival.

‘It starts with the food’

OKRP CEO Tom O’Keefe in an interview said the agency was given a “clear, specific brief” from the beginning—which was “let’s put the consumer back in the front.”

Referencing OKRP’s previous experience with food accounts, including Taco Bell, he said, “There are certain things that work within the category and it starts with the food, and making the food super appetizing and finding a way to make it interesting and appealing.”

“I think they did some really terrific creative work,” he added, referring to BK’s recent work with previous agencies. “We went in a different direction—our direction was build the brand and sell food.”

OKRP’s early idea was to make use of music in some way and it later opted to re-imagine the old jingle and rekindle “Have it Your Way.” But as ubiquitous as the line still is, the agency didn't want to take a chance that it might not resonate today, O’Keefe said. So the agency landed on “You Rule” as “a way to pay tribute to ‘Have it Your Way,’ but take it to a new level,” he said.

“Have it Your Way” first debuted in 1973 in a campaign from BBDO that included lines like "Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce. Special orders don't upset us." The campaign increased ad awareness by 50%, according to the Ad Age Encyclopedia.