Buy now, pay later brand Zip breaks into U.S. market with first creative campaign

Another startup brand is trying to cash in on the buy now, pay later craze. Zip, which was formerly known as QuadPay in the U.S., this week is out with its most substantial marketing campaign to date as it looks to steal market share from bigger players Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay.
The new push comes from the same R/GA team behind Reddit’s Super Bowl ad, a regional last-minute commercial that won a Cannes Lions award earlier this year. The brand is trying to raise awareness in the U.S. after Australian -based Zip bought QuadPay last year and renamed it Zip.
“We wanted to make sure people here knew who we were,” said Jinal Shah, who joined Zip as U.S. chief marketing officer last month, noting the Super Bowl work was a key reason why the brand chose R/GA for the project. “We knew we wanted something like that because for us, our path to break through was through creative and thinking differentlly about how we show up in the world.”