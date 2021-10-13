Buy now, pay later brand Zip breaks into U.S. market with first creative campaign

Buy now, pay later financing allows consumers to receive the item but pay for it over time, often in four installments, and in some cases with no interest or late fees if paid on time. The option has risen in popularity in recent months, spurring big advertising investments.

Swedish buy now, pay later brand Klarna recently ran a big campaign with A$AP Rocky, following its Super Bowl debut with Maya Rudolph. Similarly, competitor Afterpay tapped Rebel Wilson for its largest brand campaign yet in May. Meanwhile, established payment brands such as PayPal and credit card companies including American Express and Capital One have all rolled out their own pay-in-installment options for customers.

According to a recent report from MediaRadar, an intelligence platform, buy now, pay later brands have spent more than $47 million on advertising in the first eight months of this year, a 189% rise over the year-earlier period.

Yet even as companies tout their own brands with fresh marketing, experts expect a shakeout. Earlier this year, Square said it will acquire Afterpay in the first quarter of 2022 for $29 billion. Quadpay, named after the four-payment option associated with the buy now, pay later category, was founded four years ago. Zip bought the U.S.-based brand in September 2020 and rebranded it over the summer into one entity.

While some brands charge interest and others do not, Zip sometimes will charge a transaction fee of $1 per payment. The company is promoting its own app, which allows customers to use Zip for any merchant transactions by issuing them a virtual credit card. App development is one way buy now, pay later brands are trying to boost their customer base, Shah said.