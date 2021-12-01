Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's

A judge has thrown out Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s, saying the plaintiffs failed to present enough evidence to prove allegations that the restaurant chain had discriminated against Black-owned media groups through “a pattern of racial stereotyping and refusals to contract.”

Judge Fernando M. Olguin of U.S. District Court in the Central District of California did however allow for the plaintiffs to amend their complaint before Dec. 10. Skip Miller, a partner at Miller Barondess, LLP, attorneys for plaintiffs Entertainment Studios and Weather Group, in an email said the group would add greater detail to its complaint, “and when we do so, we firmly believe that the case will go forward.”

The suit, which was filed in May, contended that McDonald’s had discriminated against African American-owned media companies, spending only a fraction of its advertising budget with Black-owned companies despite deriving some 40% of its business from Black customers.

Entertainment Studios and Weather Group are headed by Allen, the CEO of Allen Media Group, who is an outspoken critic of McDonald's.



In November, Allen publicly called on McDonald's board of directors to fire CEO Chris Kempczinski following the publication of text remarks he made to Chicago's mayor interpreted as putting some blame on parents for the shooting deaths of two children, including one slain while in a car in the drive-thru of a Chicago McDonald’s restaurant. Kempczinski has since apologized for those remarks.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.