Chanel under scrutiny for Bethenny Frankel viral social posts—what brands can learn

As of 2023, one in five social media users considered themselves content creators, according to research from Mintel. As a result, brands are now always “one unhappy customer away from controversy,” Gahan said, making creating great customer experiences critical “both offline and online.”
“A brand may have an incredible social strategy, but if they can’t deliver in the real world that can have negative repercussions,” he said.
In an ideal world, brands should treat every customer like they’re an influencer with millions of followers, Wiley said. But that’s not realistic, in her experience.
“The reality is that it is very difficult to hire these days, and expecting every employee to be able to interact in this way feels unreasonable. When we work on campaigns that require influencers to visit locations, we always work closely with the brand to make sure that the staff at those locations is prepped to treat the influencers appropriately,” Wiley said.
But “not every location is able to accommodate that level of treatment,” she added, emphasizing that this is for paid programs where the location staff knows ahead of time that an influencer is coming in.
The Frankel videos are a good reminder that any brand interacting with the general public is at risk of being called out online.
“If your employees and policies are potentially offensive, think about how they will be perceived if they are publicized,” Wiley said.