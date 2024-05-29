Chanel under scrutiny for Bethenny Frankel viral social posts—what brands can learn

The comments from Frankel’s millions of followers on her Instagram videos range from “Chanel can’t deny this. They need to address the situation” to users pointing out that this happens to people of color frequently at designer stores.

Chanel and Frankel have not responded to Ad Age’s requests for comment, but plenty of marketing and social media experts are offering opinions on how Chanel should handle the incident and what might be at stake for the brand.

“The most amazing response would be something funny that pokes fun at what went down, apologizes to her, and shows that they don’t take themselves so seriously,” said Danielle Wiley, founder and CEO of influencer marketing agency Sway Group, before clarifying that she doesn’t think this will happen.

While influencer marketing experts don’t expect Frankel’s content to hurt Chanel’s sales in any significant way, experts stressed the importance of brands having a plan when called out by influencers and creators. That’s because these situations “are only going to become more commonplace,” said Brendan Gahan, CEO and co-founder of LinkedIn influencer marketing agency Creator Authority.

Also read: LinkedIn becomes a hot spot for influencer marketing

Gahan argued that Chanel may “actually benefit” from the “exclusive” perception that Frankel “seems to be reinforcing.” But he stressed that developing a response strategy to address (or not address) influencer controversies is important to avoid long-term negative implications.

“Social media is the city that never sleeps and brands need to have plans in place to deal with creators (good and bad),” Gahan said. “Today, everyone is a creator.”