Cheetos dust 'brought to life' in art exhibit

The telltale signal of a Cheetos snack—the bright-orange detritus that’s often smudged onto a napkin or accidentally onto the pants of the eater—is finding a new home on canvas.

The street artist known as Lefty Out There will present eight new pieces created entirely of “Cheetle,” or what the snack company Frito-Lay calls the residue of the popular snack, as part of Art Basel, the annual art fair opening Dec. 4 in Miami Beach.

“Yacht the Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” will be presented by Frito-Lay along with Rock the Bells, the hip-hop culture and events company founded by rapper LL Cool J.

For Frito-Lay, the exhibit continues the snack marketer’s trend of turning a supposed drawback of its product—the mess it makes—into a distinctive element worth celebrating.

"Cheetle" previously has been featured in Super Bowl ads.