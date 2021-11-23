Marketing News & Strategy

Cheetos dust 'brought to life' in art exhibit

The street artist known as Lefty Out There will present eight new pieces created entirely of 'Cheetle'
By Jon Springer. Published on November 23, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Netflix giving away props from its most popular shows
20211123_BTS_3x2.jpg
Credit: Cheetos

The telltale signal of a Cheetos snack—the bright-orange detritus that’s often smudged onto a napkin or accidentally onto the pants of the eater—is finding a new home on canvas.

The street artist known as Lefty Out There will present eight new pieces created entirely of “Cheetle,” or what the snack company Frito-Lay calls the residue of the popular snack, as part of Art Basel, the annual art fair opening Dec. 4 in Miami Beach.

“Yacht the Basel: The Art of the Cheetle” will be presented by Frito-Lay along with Rock the Bells, the hip-hop culture and events company founded by rapper LL Cool J.

For Frito-Lay, the exhibit continues the snack marketer’s trend of turning a supposed drawback of its product—the mess it makes—into a distinctive element worth celebrating.

"Cheetle" previously has been featured in Super Bowl ads.

 

Related Article
Jimmy Fallon joins Frito-Lay for a ‘Most Wonderful’ holiday spot
Jon Springer
Breaking into the tight-knit foodie community to generate buzz for Frito-Lay’s newest snack

“Over the years, fans have used Cheetos as inspiration for so many different things – from fashion to beauty to culinary and more,” Jessica Spaulding, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, said in a release. “Now, we’re excited to see how Cheetle—the orange dust that our fans wear proudly on their fingertips—is brought to life at Art Basel through the incredibly talented Lefty Out There’s artwork.” 

Lefty Out There, also known as Franco Campanella, is a Chicago-based street artist who has collaborated with Nike, Adidas, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, and Chance the Rapper. 

Credit: Cheetos

“Creativity and expression have always been central to the hip-hop movement, which is why we are thrilled to team up with Cheetos, a brand that is all about celebrating self-expression in all its forms,” said James Cuthbert, president of Rock The Bells. “We’re also excited to have Lefty Out There on board for this special event and can’t wait to see his bold and dynamic style brought to life in an entirely new way.” 

The exclusive one-day event will take place on the SeaFair, a 220-foot, four-story megayacht docked at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

After sunset, the yacht will tour the harbor with Cheetos-inspired cuisine and cocktails for invite-only guests. 

 

Credit: Cheetos

“This event will be one for the books. New techniques, a unique venue and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to take on a new challenge. Should be one hell of a party,” said Lefty Out There. 

During the run-up to the event, fans will be able to follow Lefty’s creative journey of bringing his Cheetos-based artwork to life with Cheetle through a series of behind-the-scenes videos that will be released across Rock The Bells’ social media.  

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Netflix giving away props from its most popular shows

Netflix giving away props from its most popular shows
Dollar Tree raises its main price to $1.25, ending decades of its $1 limit

Dollar Tree raises its main price to $1.25, ending decades of its $1 limit
Amazon Prime Video's new brand campaign takes viewers on wild ride

Amazon Prime Video's new brand campaign takes viewers on wild ride
Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez

Watch Patrón’s remix of a classic Latin song starring Jessie Reyez
Jimmy Fallon joins Frito-Lay for a ‘Most Wonderful’ holiday spot

Jimmy Fallon joins Frito-Lay for a ‘Most Wonderful’ holiday spot
'Godfather'-branded Italian foods arrive with a bang

'Godfather'-branded Italian foods arrive with a bang
How Instagram is falling short for some small businesses

How Instagram is falling short for some small businesses
Brands join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Green Wednesday draws cannabis fans: The Week Ahead

Brands join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Green Wednesday draws cannabis fans: The Week Ahead