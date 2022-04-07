Chevy relaunches Bolt EVs after recall with new ads

The two spots will "put EV ownership angst at ease," Majoros said. Commonwealth/McCann handled the ads.

Chevy restarted Bolt production and began shipping the vehicles to dealers this week after resolving the recall, which was linked to a defect in batteries supplied by LG Energy Solution. About 800 units of dealer stock are sellable this month, Majoros said.

The new ads will not address the recall, Majoros said.

"We are not minimizing or making light of the situation. We're going to always be humble. We're going to be sensitive," he said. "But we're not going to overplay that. We have done a lot of work with ... our owners."

The extensive Bolt recall came at an inconvenient time for GM, as it prepared to launch its next-generation of EVs powered by its proprietary Ultium batteries, different from the batteries in the Bolts. GM plans to roll out 30 EV models globally and invest more than $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development through 2025.

Chevy plans to launch the Silverado EV and electric versions of the Equinox and Blazer crossovers next year.

Majoros believes U.S. Bolt EV and EUV sales could reach their highest ever this year, topping last year's record for the nameplate of 24,828. Before the recall, many Bolt sales were propelled by generous incentive offers. Post-recall, Chevy will continue to offer incentives on the EVs but at a lower level, Majoros said.