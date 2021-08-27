Chicago sues Grubhub and DoorDash

Among the charges: that both companies offer deliveries from restaurants without their consent, mislead customers about various fees at the outset and inflate menu prices well above what restaurants charge in person.

It's a surprising about-face from March of 2020, when Lightfoot joined Grubhub officials at a press conference, applauding a temporary suspension of commission payments due from restaurants. This June, the city also publicized a $50 Grubhub gift card promotion to encourage Chicagoans to get vaccinated at home. More recently, the city has also split from others like San Francisco and New York, who made caps on fees apps can charge permanent. Though some aldermen wanted Chicago's 15% cap on fees to be made permanent, City Council extended them only through December.



"We are deeply disappointed by Mayor Lightfoot's decision to file this baseless lawsuit," Grubhub spokesman Grant Klinzman said in an emailed statement. "Every single allegation is categorically wrong and we will aggressively defend our business practices. We look forward to responding in court and are confident we will prevail.”

DoorDash described the suit against it as "baseless."

"It is a waste of taxpayer resources, and Chicagoans should be outraged. DoorDash has stood with the City of Chicago throughout the pandemic, waiving fees for restaurants, providing $500,000 in direct grants, creating strong earning opportunities, and delivering food and other necessities to communities in need. This lawsuit will cost taxpayers and deliver nothing."

The complaints were filed today in Cook County.

“These practices continued unabated during the pandemic when restaurants were struggling to survive,” Acting Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Kenneth Meyer said in a press release. “We heard from the hospitality industry and Chicago’s consumers about these unfair practices and this action demonstrates we will hold non-complying businesses accountable.”