Chick-fil-A prompts backlash by shutting down employee’s positive TikToks—what marketers can learn

‘Big-picture miss’
In today’s internet age, corporate social media guidelines are common (see the countless X bios that say “views my own”) and may explicitly discourage employees from posting content related to their work as a way to protect the company. In 2019, a Panera employee said she was fired after posting a TikTok showing that the chain’s mac and cheese came frozen (to avoid preservatives) and was reheated.
“There is a critical distinction between an employee who identifies themselves as such, and an employee who posts just as an individual,” said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “People who highlight their employment could be seen as speaking for the company. Most firms will be very cautious about that. A brand can’t have lots of people claiming to be representing company policies or practices.”
Still, as brands vie for shorter attention spans, and work to find creators with loyal followers, it seems like a missed opportunity for Chick-fil-A.
“This is a big-picture miss,” said Liz Cole, chief social officer at VML, whose clients include Wendy’s. “Most brands would pay a lot to have a prolific, TikTok-native creator with detailed product knowledge and unflagging passion for the brand who is publishing a constant cadence of highly engaging content for them. Whatever benefit there may be to enforcing a corporate social media policy in this instance, the opportunity cost doesn’t seem worth it.”
Other creators have also weighed in. TikTok creator and nurse Jen Hamilton stitched Miri’s video with her take, saying: “There are companies that are so behind the times when it comes to authentic marketing, and they shoot themselves in the foot.”