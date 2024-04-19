Chick-fil-A prompts backlash by shutting down employee’s positive TikToks—what marketers can learn

Miri’s followers are stunned that Chick-fil-A is passing up the opportunity to shift Miri to the marketing or social media department. “What a HUGE missed opportunity for them but you handled this with so much class,” reads the top comment from beauty influencer James Charles.

“Who’s in their marketing! BIG MISS! I literally planned to go get a drink soon because of you!” read another. “As someone who worked in corporate marketing, I would’ve LOVED having an enthusiastic and engaging employee organically share their favs!” another person commented.

Chick-fil-A did not respond to a request for comment, including a question asking what employee rule Miri violated. (Oddly enough, or perhaps tellingly, Chick-fil-A does have an official TikTok, but does not have any videos posted.)

Miri also works at Aldi, and makes employee meal videos there. Aldi did not respond to a request for comment.

Miri, known as @mirithesiren to her 80,000 TikTok followers, has been making videos for the last four months. They are overwhelmingly positive. In one, she shows how she makes a honey mustard kale chicken salad, and what to order to make it. In another, she makes her own creamy hot honey sauce for a breakfast sandwich.

For her last review, she bought four of Chick-fil-A’s new cherry berry drinks. The video has over 2.6 million views.