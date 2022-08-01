Marketing News & Strategy

Choco Taco’s fate recalls other discontinued food products

Social media backlash over discontinued products sometimes prompts food brands to revive popular items
By Maia Vines. Published on August 01, 2022.
Pinterest’s dip in users less than what analysts expected in second quarter
Credit: Oreo, Dunkaroos, Taco Bell

Klondike’s decision to discontinue the Choco Taco ignited outrage from fans on social media, leading to speculation that the massive social response will encourage Unilever, the parent of Klondike, to reverse the decision. It wouldn’t be unprecedented: multiple popular food brands have backtracked on pulling products from shelves or decided to revive a discontinued item, thanks to social media ire. 

There’s a level of skepticism that’s emerged when a brand announces the discontinuation of a product, with some labeling it as a marketing stunt to generate chatter for the product and gain more social impressions. 

 

Choco Taco’s media team shared a Tweet on Thursday confirming that the product is being discontinued, but also alluding to a campaign for the last remaining Choco Tacos. The brand also ran a promoted tweet calling on fans to decide what should be done with the last remaining Choco Tacos.

While the future of the Choco Taco may still be up in the air, here’s a look at other products with a cult following that found their way back onto shelves after being discontinued. 

General Mills’ Dunkaroos

Credit: Dunkaroos

Dunkaroos left the shelves in 2012 after 30 years. Requests from fans of the cookie-and-icing combo snack, urging a revival of the Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles flavor, led to its return to 7-Eleven stores in May 2020 and later convenience and grocery stores, according to General Mills.

The relaunch included slightly different Dunkaroos packaging, without the signature kangaroo character. However the product rollout harked back to ‘90s nostalgia, featuring ‘90s-esque merch. In 2021, Dunkaroos followed up on the return of the nostalgic product, pushing into a more modern era with virtual fashions for the metaverse.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza was first pulled from Taco Bell’s menu in 2020, along with nearly a dozen other items like Nachos Supreme and the Spicy Tostada. The menu item consists of seasoned beef and refried beans between two tortilla shells with Mexican Pizza sauce, a three-cheese blend, and tomatoes. 

Demand for Mexican Pizza was so high—seven times higher than when it had previously been on the menu—that Taco Bell decided to bring the pizza back this May, according to the fast food restaurant, in a letter to its fans. Two weeks after returning to the market, however, Taco Bell announced that the item would be leaving menus again, temporarily, due to a supply shortage.

Oreo Cakesters 

Credit: Oreo

In 2007, Oreo launched the soft-baked take on its classic cookie, Oreo Caketsers. Although the product was discontinued five years later, it returned to stores this January with a 2000s-themed campaign

Oreo partnered with the last Blockbuster store, in Bend, Oregon, transforming the rental movie provider with exterior co-branded marquee, Oreo Cakesters-themed movie posters and offering shoppers free samples of Cakesters–delivered in retro VHS-inspired packaging. 

Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets 

Fans, including celebrities like Chance the Rapper, called for the return of Wendy’s spicy nuggets, after its removal in 2017, as reported by Eater. Wendy’s, also known for its funny social media posts, initially teased the relaunch in June 2019, just weeks before the actual launch, on Twitter.

“We know the end of this relationship wasn’t just hard on us. It was hard for all of you as well. We’ve seen your tens of thousands of messages yearning for the return of those little golden nuggets,” said Wendy’s, in a statement on its website. “That’s why we turned to you for help. Your passion and drive to get us two million likes on Twitter and prove just how much we all missed Spicy Chicken Nuggets was just the statement we needed to make.”

Hostess’ Twinkies

Twinkie Box

In 2012, Hostess, maker of snacks like Twinkies, Ding-Dongs and Donettes, filed for bankruptcy and its brands were sold to various buyers, with Twinkies among the products bought by Metropoulos & Co. and Apollo Global Management. Production of Twinkies, which were invented in 1930, had ceased. 

Hostess’ new management revamped the Twinkies brand and the snack hit shelves once again in July 2015. The comeback packaging featured the brand’s Twinkie the Kid mascot and a label reading “the greatest comeback in the history of ever.”

Maia Vines

Maia Vines covers marketing and business news as an Ad Age intern. She previously covered consumer markets, such as retail and restaurants.

View all articles by this author
