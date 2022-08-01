Choco Taco’s fate recalls other discontinued food products

Klondike’s decision to discontinue the Choco Taco ignited outrage from fans on social media, leading to speculation that the massive social response will encourage Unilever, the parent of Klondike, to reverse the decision. It wouldn’t be unprecedented: multiple popular food brands have backtracked on pulling products from shelves or decided to revive a discontinued item, thanks to social media ire.

There’s a level of skepticism that’s emerged when a brand announces the discontinuation of a product, with some labeling it as a marketing stunt to generate chatter for the product and gain more social impressions.

Choco Taco’s media team shared a Tweet on Thursday confirming that the product is being discontinued, but also alluding to a campaign for the last remaining Choco Tacos. The brand also ran a promoted tweet calling on fans to decide what should be done with the last remaining Choco Tacos.