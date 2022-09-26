Inside Citizens Bank’s ode to New Yorkers

“This is you.”

A new interactive exhibit from Citizens Bank brings to life stories from New Yorkers across the five boroughs.

As attendees step inside they are greeted by vivid lights and data points all about New Yorkers—-from their income rates to preferred modes of transportation. This is the first room: the data portrait, where fast-moving slides emulate the skyscrapers and city blocks that make up the city.

Providence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group announced its plans to enter the New York City market in 2021 through the acquisitions of some HSBC branches and Investors Bancorp. Citizens started collecting data from over 5,000 New Yorkers in preparation for its debut—and in an effort to stand out from the many banks that New Yorkers are already familiar with, such as Bank of America, Chase and Citibank.

The Living Portrait of NYC, a free exhibit open through Tuesday, encompasses hundreds of hours of video, audio and photographic storytelling including information from on-the-street interviews and Census data.



“We really wanted to bring something to New York City for New Yorkers, and really help them learn something maybe different about New York that they hadn't learned, which is what we're really trying to do ourselves—is learn about the city,” said Kerry Cheney, senior VP of Ogilvy.