Cityblock Health hires former KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky

Cityblock Health announced that Andrea Zahumensky recently joined as its first chief marketing officer, as the five-year-old company aims to stand out among health care providers for lower-income patients during a critical time in the industry.

Zahumensky left her role as CMO of KFC U.S. in April 2021. Now, she is leading marketing at Brooklyn-based Cityblock Health, which provides health care for Medicaid and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries. Zahumensky, who spent 20 years in marketing Procter & Gamble before joining KFC in 2017, “is responsible for building the first ubiquitous brand to meet the health and social needs of underserved populations and deepening engagement with members,” Cityblock Health said in a statement.

KFC hired Nintendo's Nick Chavez to fill the U.S. CMO role in the fall. The Yum Brands chain continues to conduct an agency review after working with Wieden+Kennedy Portland. This week, KFC is introducing its plant-based chicken product with Beyond Meat nationally, following a test that Zahumensky was part of.

Zahumensky joined Cityblock in the fall of 2021. Her role was announced Monday as Cityblock named Dr. Kameron Matthews as its chief health officer. Matthews, who has previously chief medical officer at the Veterans Health Administration, is leading clinical strategy and operations.

“This is a once in a career opportunity to take everything I’ve learned and experienced for over two decades with some of the world’s best leaders and brands and use it to make an impact on one of the most important issues of our time,” Zahumensky said.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.