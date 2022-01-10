Marketing News & Strategy

Cityblock Health hires former KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky

The health care provider also names chief health officer and other executives as it aims to expand
By Jessica Wohl. Published on January 10, 2022.
Credit: Cityblock Health
Credit: Cityblock Health

Cityblock Health announced that Andrea Zahumensky recently joined as its first chief marketing officer, as the five-year-old company aims to stand out among health care providers for lower-income patients during a critical time in the industry.

Zahumensky left her role as CMO of KFC U.S. in April 2021. Now, she is leading marketing at Brooklyn-based Cityblock Health, which provides health care for Medicaid and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries. Zahumensky, who spent 20 years in marketing Procter & Gamble before joining KFC in 2017, “is responsible for building the first ubiquitous brand to meet the health and social needs of underserved populations and deepening engagement with members,” Cityblock Health said in a statement.

KFC hired Nintendo's Nick Chavez to fill the U.S. CMO role in the fall. The Yum Brands chain continues to conduct an agency review after working with Wieden+Kennedy Portland. This week, KFC is introducing its plant-based chicken product with Beyond Meat nationally, following a test that Zahumensky was part of.

Zahumensky joined Cityblock in the fall of 2021. Her role was announced Monday as Cityblock named Dr. Kameron Matthews as its chief health officer. Matthews, who has previously chief medical officer at the Veterans Health Administration, is leading clinical strategy and operations.

“This is a once in a career opportunity to take everything I’ve learned and experienced for over two decades with some of the world’s best leaders and brands and use it to make an impact on one of the most important issues of our time,” Zahumensky said.

Other hires announced on Monday include Ara Tucker as chief people officer and Susan Brown as chief administrative officer. Cityblock Health also stated that three people joined its board: Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor; Yvette Bright, whose health care roles included serving as chief operating officer of Independence Health Group; and Nagraj Kashyap, who joined the board in his role as managing partner at Softbank Investment Advisers, leading the fund’s consumer practice.

“I’m confident that the breadth and depth of expertise that these individuals bring to their respective roles will drive us further toward our vision to radically change the care experience for individuals who have largely been ignored by the traditional health care system,” President and Co-Founder Dr. Toyin Ajayi said in a statement. 

Cityblock, launched in 2017, has served more than 100,000 people in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

